The popstar has announced a gig in Merseyside as part of her three-date UK tour in 2022.

Pop icon Christina Aguilera has announced three UK dates as part of a tour in 2022.

One of her stops is the popular M&S Bank Arena of Liverpool, with the 41-year-old musician making her return to the city.

Here is everything you need to know about the gig, from how to get tickets to the possible setlist that the musician might follow during the show.

When is Christina Aguilera playing in Liverpool?

Christina Aguilera - also referred to as X-Tina - has scheduled a visit to Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena in 2022.

The popstar will play in the Merseyside city on Wednesday, 3 August; the show starts at 6:30 pm.

Where else is she playing?

Hip-hop icon Aguilera has announced a three-date UK tour that will take place in August this year.

It will kick off in Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre on Tuesday, 2 August, before coming to a conclusion in the English capital on Friday, 5 August.

Here is the full list of announced UK tour dates so far:

AUGUST

2nd - Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

3rd - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

5th - The O2 Arena, London

How can I get tickets to the Liverpool gig?

Tickets can be purchased online through the gig’s ticketing partner Ticketmaster - and there are still a number available on general sale.

Prices range from as little as £34.30 per ticket, but it varies depending on where in the 11,000 capacity venue you wish to be seated.

For the best seats in the M&S Bank Arena - which are largely the areas closest to music legend Christina Aguilera - you will need to part with £185.55 per ticket, or as much as £226.51 on resale.

For more information and to reserve your seats at this legendary Liverpool gig, please visit the official Ticketmaster page .

In preparation for when the gig becomes a full-on sell-out, those who are desperate to attend the Liverpool show can visit ticket exchange websites such as Twickets and Viagogo .

What is the setlist?

The setlist for Christina Aguilera’s huge show at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena is yet to be made official.

However, those who attend will almost certainly see all of her classic tracks performed; such as ‘Moves Like Jagger’, ‘Say Something’, ‘Genie In A Bottle’ and many more.

When trying to predict what an artist will perform at an up-and-coming concert, looking at the setlist of past gigs can help give you a good indication of what to expect.

According to Setlist.fm, this is the setlist which Christina Aguilera followed during her show at Dubai’s Exhibition Centre on 1 April 2022”

Dirrty

Genie In A Bottle

The Voice Within

Ain’t No Other Man

Lady Marmalade

Feel This Moment

Beautiful

Fighter

Who is Christina Aguilera and what is she best known for?

Christina Aguilera - known fully as Christina Maria Aguilera - is an American pop singer who emerged during the teen pop explosion of the late 1990s.

Aguilera got her musical start on the Disney Channel’s The New Mickey Mouse Club.

After recording the song “Reflection” for the Disney movie Mulan - released in 1998 - Aguilera signed a recording deal and released a self-titled debut album of dance-oriented pop music in 1999.

Both the album and Aguilera’s first single, “Genie in a Bottle,” quickly climbed to the top of the Billboard pop charts.

The 41-year-old went on to win a Grammy award for best new artist in 1999.

Her eighth studio album - Liberation - earned glowing reviews after a few commercial duds were released by the singer.