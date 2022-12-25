Who is the brain box in the family and who doesn’t have a clue when it comes to emojis?

As the family gather for Christmas, what better way to start the annual dispute than with the a quiz?

The winners get to sit back and watch Christmas telly with bellies full of food and drink. The losers get to do the washing up and put all those stickers on the kids’ toys.

Advertisement

We’ve got something for everyone - from sport to geography, emojis to top tens and, of course, a Christmas round. Scroll down to view the questions and answers to test your family,

General Knowledge

Which dinosaur’s name means ‘fast thief’? Who did Will Smith slap at the 2022 Oscars? What is the smallest country in the world? Can you name the four train stations in Monopoly? A Kumquat is a small Japanese variety of what sort of fruit? Which film ends with the line: "Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads." Who claimed that ‘in the future everyone will be famous for 15 minutes’ Which pudding was named after a Russian ballerina? In which year did the Great Fire of London break out? Who invented dynamite?

Emoji film titles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guess the film title from the emojis

Guess the film titles from the emojis

Christmas questions

How many years ago was a Muppets Christmas Carol released? What was the first company that used Santa Claus in advertising? Which event on Christmas Eve 1968 was, at the time, the most watched broadcast ever in the history of television? Which country traditionally gives a Christmas tree to Britain every year? Which Doctor Who made his debut in the show’s 2005 festive special called The Christmas Invasion?t What type of bird features on the seventh day of Christmas in the song The Twelve Days Of Christmas? Which country did eggnog come from? In the Pogues Christmas song ‘Fairy Tale of New York’, which choir "are singing Galway Bay"? What fast food do an estimated 3.6 million Japanese families treat themselves to at Christmas? What was the movie title of Tim Burton’s ghoulish 1993 Christmas tale?

Advertisement

Sport

What ten events make up the Men’s Decathlon? What colour jersey does the leader of the Tour de France wear? How many players are there on a polo team? Which city will host the Winter Olympics in 2024 - to become the first to host both the summer and winter games? Rock star Elton John was twice the owner of which football club? Which ‘set piece’ is used in Rugby Union but does not feature in Rugby League? How many times have Argentina won the men’s FIFA World Cup? Over what distance is a drag race normally run? What follows in this sequence of Olympic Games venues: Montreal, Moscow, Los Angeles... What is the name of the only racehorse to win the Grand National three times?

Advertisement

Top Ten

Can you list the ten most widely spoken languages in the world?

Advertisement

You have three minutes. One point for each correct answer and an extra point for any you rank in the right spot in the top ten.

Geography

Before the Euro was introduced 1999, what was the currency of Holland? What is the capital city of Kenya? If I was to order the dish Poutine, what nation would I likely be in? Brazil has borders with 10 of the 12 South American countries. Can you name the only two it doesn’t border? What is the Indian city once named Bombay now called? How many stars are there on the Chinese flag?

Food and drink

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lincolnshire sausage is flavoured with which herb? Which ‘T’ is a Greek yoghurt containing cucumber? The Newcastle Brown Ale brand of beer is owned by which European brewing company? What is the main ingredient for the German Blutwurst? The beetroot soup with sour cream garnish known as Borscht is from which country? Autumn King, Figaro and St Valery are all varieties of which vegetable?

Tallest, longest, deepest

What is the highest capital city in the world? What is the largest carnivore on land? What is the longest continental mountain range? What is the name of the deepest point in the ocean? What is the name of the world’s tallest building? Which country has the largest bread consumption per capita?

Advertisement

Scroll down for all the answers

General Knowledge answers

Advertisement

Velociraptor Chis Rock Vatican City, measuring just 0.2 square miles Fenchurch, Liverpool Street, Marylebone, Kings Cross Orange Back to the Future - Dr Emmett Brown says to Marty McFly Andy Warhol Anna Pavlova 1666 Alfred Nobel

Emoji film title answers

Advertisement

Silence of the Lambs Four Weddings and a Funeral Castaway E.T. The Sixth Sense Edward Scissorhands Blood Diamond Psycho Les Miserables Brokeback Mountain Moneyball King’s Speech

Christmas answers

30 years. Released in 1992 Coca Cola Apollo 8 orbiting the moon Norway David Tennant Swan. Seven swans are swimming England NYPD Kentucky Fried Chicken. In 1974, KFC began a ‘Kentucky for Christmas’ marketing campaign and it took off. Nightmare before Christmas

Sport answers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Day 1: 100 metres; Long jump; Shot put; High jump; 400 metres. Day 2: 110 metres hurdles; Discus throw; Pole vault; Javelin throw; 1500 metres Yellow Four Beijing Watford Line out Three: 1978, 1986 and 2022. 1/4 mile Seoul Red Rum: 1973, 1974 and 1977

Top ten - languages answers

English 1,132 million Mandarin Chinese 1,117 million Hindi 615 million Spanish 534 million French 280 million Standard Arabic Bengali 265 million Russian 258 million Portuguese 234 million Indonesian 199 million

Geography answers

Advertisement

Guilder Nairobi Canada - Chips, gravy and cheese. Chile, Ecuador. Mumbai Five

Food and drink answers

Advertisement

Sage Tzatziki Heineken Blood Russia Carrot

Tallest, longest, deepest answers

Advertisement