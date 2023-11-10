We take a look at some of the best places in Liverpool, Wirral, St Helens, Sefton and Knowsley where you can buy a real Christmas tree.

The most wonderful time of the year is just weeks away and homes across the country will soon be filled with beautiful Christmas trees and twinkling lights.

Though many of us opt for the 'easier' option of an artificial tree, there is nothing quite like a real one, with the festive smell of fresh pine.

Finding the perfect Christmas tree can be tough, and knowing the best places to go can be tricky, so we have rounded up some great places around Merseyside to find one, to make the task a little easier.

Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Liverpool

Christmas Trees Liverpool: Based in Aigburth , Christmas Trees Liverpool stocks Nordman Fir and Fraser Fir Christmas trees. They can be collected in-store, or pre-ordered for local delivery. Find out more here.

Based in Aigburth Christmas Trees Liverpool stocks Nordman Fir and Fraser Fir Christmas trees. They can be collected in-store, or pre-ordered for local delivery. Find out more here. Dobbies: Dobbies Garden Centre, Speke, stocks a range of Nordman Fir cut Christmas trees. Pricing starts at £71.99 and they can be pre-ordered. Find out more here.

Dobbies Garden Centre, Speke, stocks a range of Nordman Fir cut Christmas trees. Pricing starts at £71.99 and they can be pre-ordered. Find out more here. Woolton Christmas Trees (Salisbury Farm): Woolton Christmas Trees can be found on Woolton Road, and a range of trees are available. The opening dates for 2023 has not yet been released. Find out more here.

Woolton Christmas Trees can be found on Woolton Road, and a range of trees are available. The opening dates for 2023 has not yet been released. Find out more here. Good Elf: Good Elf delivers real trees across Liverpool, from L1 to L19. All of trees are cut specifically to order and are delivered fresh from the farm to your living room. Trees can be ordered online and more information can be found here.

Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Knowsley

Martins Garden Centre is usually a popular choice when buying real Christmas trees, however, they will not be selling them for 2023. They should be stocking Christmas trees again in 2024.

Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Sefton

Dobbies: Dobbies Garden Centre, Southport, stocks a range of Nordman Fir cut Christmas trees. Pricing starts at £71.99 and they can be pre-ordered. Find out more here.

Dobbies Garden Centre, Southport, stocks a range of Nordman Fir cut Christmas trees. Pricing starts at £71.99 and they can be pre-ordered. Find out more here. Wright's: Based in Formby, Wright's will start selling Christmas trees from November 25, until Christmas Day. You can pick the tree up yourself, or those who live locally can request free delivery. Find out more here.

Where to buy a real Christmas tree in St Helens

Rainfords Christmas Tree Land: Rainfords is a family run business, which supplies a range of different Christmas trees of different shapes and sizes. Local delivery or click and collect across the Merseyside region is available, and trees start at £15. Find out more here.

Rainfords is a family run business, which supplies a range of different Christmas trees of different shapes and sizes. Local delivery or click and collect across the Merseyside region is available, and trees start at £15. Find out more here. Bridge Farm: Bridge Farm Rainford's Christmas tree shop opens on November 23 and will close on Christmas Eve. Trees can be pre-ordered or you can pop in. Find out more here.

Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Wirral

Gordale Garden Centre : Located on the Chester High Road, Gordale Garden Centre is not only home to a fabulous Santa's Grotto, but also stocks real Christmas trees. There are different varieties of real Christmas trees available and they can be bought in-store. Find out more here.

: Located on the Chester High Road, Gordale Garden Centre is not only home to a fabulous Santa's Grotto, but also stocks real Christmas trees. There are different varieties of real Christmas trees available and they can be bought in-store. Find out more here. Church Farm Christmas Tree Forest: Based in Thurstaston, Church Farm's Christmas tree sales start on November 18. You can visit the farm to chop down your very own tree and take it home. Find out more here.

Based in Thurstaston, Church Farm's Christmas tree sales start on November 18. You can visit the farm to chop down your very own tree and take it home. Find out more here. Pensby Christmas Trees: Located at Thingwall Nurseries, Pensby Christmas Trees stocks Nordmann Fir, North American Fir and Spruce trees. You can pick up a tree from November 18. Find out more here.

Real Christmas trees near Merseyside