Circular walk through timewarp Merseyside village, rolling fields and historic sites that ends at a pub

This stroll takes in the picturesque 17th century village Little Crosby, passes through rolling fields with stunning vistas and explores local wildlife and history.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 1st Oct 2023, 11:52 BST

This circular walk is perfect to enjoy at any time of year but the scenery will look particularly spectacular as the trees and hedgerows turn from lush green to deep reds and shades of brown. And what’s more, it starts and ends at a pub.

The gentle walk begins by taking in the Grade II listed stocks at Thornton village and passes the Broom’s Cross Scheduled Monument, which harks back to medieval times, before heading into the fields and country lanes of Sefton to enjoy the views and wildlife.

The picturesque village of Little Crosby, which was first documented in 1066, is lined with beautiful cottages from the 17th century and is the perfect place to stop for a coffee and a piece of cake along the route.

The whole 7km walk takes from two to three hours, depending on your pace, and there is the opportunity for a well-earned pint at the end.

From the Nags Head, quickly cross over Green Lane to take a look at the old stocks and sundial in Thornton village. The Grade II listed monuments date back to the late 18th century.

Cross back over Green Lane and head down Holgate lane (opposite) until it turns into a footpath as we head away from Thornton village. At the end, safely cross over Broom’s Cross Road and enter the fields opposite.

Follow the track heading diagonally left and in a few meters you will see the Broom’s Cross Scheduled Monument. Visit Southport tells us this is a medieval wayside cross on the ancient ‘corpseway’ from Hightown to Sefton Church, where traditionally bodies washed up on the coast were given a Christian burial.

