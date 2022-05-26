One of the biggest beer festivals in Merseyside is just under a month away.

Liverpudlians are hoping to celebrate the approaching summer months by sipping a cool pint in a sun-soaked beer garden - and what better place to do this than in the Craft Beer Expo festival in 2022.

Attracting hundreds of beer lovers from across Liverpool and nearby towns and cities, this year’s festival is not only totally outdoors but boasts a line-up featuring some of the best bars, food, music and beer on offer.

But are tickets still available to this popular event? When is it and where is it held? Here is everything you need to know about the Craft Beer Expo festival in 2022.

What is the Craft Beer Expo?

Craft Beer Expo is an annual festival that takes place throughout the city of Liverpool.

First established in 2013, the event is renowned for being a pure celebration of beer, food and music.

The festival - which takes place in the lead up to summer - brings beer lovers and those who just want a good and relaxing time together from across the city.

When is the Craft Beer Expo 2022?

This year’s Craft Beer Expo returns to Liverpool with three days of beer-filled fun in 2022.

It is set to commence in the evening of Thursday, 16 June 2022 at 5 pm.

The festival will come to a conclusion on Saturday, 18 June 2o22.

Where is the beer festival being held?

For the 2022 festival, the Craft Beer Expo will be held outdoors.

It is based on the site of Black Lodge Brewery situated within Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle; the address is as follows - 3 Kings Dock Street, L1 8JU.

Some of this year’s festival will also be hosted at Sub Rosa - an outdoor hidden bar in the city - which is found near the grounds of Black Lodge Brewery.

How can I get tickets to the festival?

The ticketing partner of the Craft Beer Expo 2022 in Liverpool is Eventbrite - and tickets are still available at the time of publication.

Here is the full list of the different types of tickets available for purchase, as well as their prices:

Thursday Evening Session (5 pm to 11 pm) - £12.50 per person

Friday Evening Session (5 pm to 11 pm) - £12.50 per person

Saturday Afternoon Session (12 pm to 5 pm) - £12.50 per person SOLD OUT

Saturday Evening Session (6 pm to 11 pm) - £12.50 per person

Full Weekend Ticket (Thursday to Saturday) - £32.50 per person

For more details and to book tickets, please visit the Craft Beer Expo 2022 Eventbrite page .

When you purchase a ticket, you will be granted with entry to the festival, a festival map and a branded glass.

What is the lineup for the event?

The official line-up of food traders, breweries that are taking part, live music and alternative bars has been confirmed ahead of this year’s Craft Beer Expo.

Here is the line-up of the festival:

Food Traders

Bundobust (Vegetarian Indian Street Food)

Chip’d (Dutch Style Chips)

Dough Bros (Neapolitan Pizza)

Fatback (Smash Burgers)

Root (Small Plates)

Breweries

Alpha Delta

Beak

Black Lodge

Brew York

Bundobust

Carnival

Chapter

Duration

Farm Yard

Glen Affric

Kirkstall

Lakes

Love Lane

Marble

North

Maxlrainer

Pomona Island

Pilot

Polly’s

Red Willow

Seven Bro7hers

Thornbridge

Wander Beyond

Neptune

Northern Monk

Top Rope

Vaux

Verdant

Vocation

Wylam

Zapato

Live Music

DJs organised by Melodic Distraction Radio

Alternative Bars

Sub Rosa (Gin cocktails, wine and slushies)

Lager Bar (Dedicated lagar bar and beer garden)

Cider Bar (Range of ciders from Inncider Trading)

What will the weather be like in Liverpool for the festival?

Albert dock in Liverpool during a sunny day, England.

As this year’s Craft Beer Expo in Liverpool is primarily taking place outdoors, organisers have stated that they are hoping for those who attend to bask under the Liverpudlian sunshine by the time the festival comes around in June.

But what will the weather be like over the course of the three-day festival? AccuWeather has issued the following weather forecast: