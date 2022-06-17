The lineup of the event was made official on Friday, 17 June - featuring big music names such as David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas, Tiesto and Becky Hill.

One of the biggest electronic music festivals in the world - Creamfields - is on the horizon, as organisers prepare for thousands to flood the Cheshire region in need of a party.

Further details of the event have been made official recently, such as the full lineup of the four-day event and ticketing details.

Creamfields is notorious for holding two huge festivals in the UK - Creamfields South and Creamfields North, with the latter being the closest one to Merseyside.

Here is everything you need to know about Creamfields North; such as if you can still get tickets and the full lineup of the event.

When is Creamfields North 2022 and where is it being held?

Creamfields North is scheduled to take over four days in August 2022 in an electronic music frenzy.

It is set to begin on Thursday, 25 August and come to its conclusion on Sunday, 28 August.

The festival is held at the grounds of Daresbury, Cheshire, located in the Liverpool City Region local authority of Halton.

Can I still get tickets to the festival?

At the time of publication, due to the outstanding demand for tickets, tickets on general sale are completely sold out.

However, organisers have confirmed that there are still a number of tickets available to be purchased on re-sale; such as:

Standard Two Day, Saturday and Sunday Camping ticket - £205 plus booking fee

Standard Three Day Camping ticket - £230 plus booking fee

Standard Four Day Camping ticket - £250 plus booking fee

Please note, that tickets can be paid for in instalments after paying a £20 deposit.

For further information about the tickets still available for Creamfields North 2022, and to reserve your place at the event, please visit the official website .

What is the official lineup for Creamfields North?

Multi-talented Scottish DJ, record producer, singer and songwriter Calvin Harris

The lineup of the event was made official on Friday, 17 June 2022 - featuring some of the world’s biggest and most successful DJs and artists - but which of the four days will each be performing on? Here is the full lineup for Creamfields North 2022:

Thursday, 25 August

Arty

Kryder

Deniz Koyu

Tom Staar

Magnificence

Ai Story

Vinai

Dubvision

Sick Individuals

Vize

Olly James

Next Generation Noise

Sammy Virji

Jamie Duggan

Danny T

Charlotte Devaney

Ryan Spicer

Matt Thiss

Scot Project

M.I.K.E Push

Signum

Maria Healy

Ashley Wallbridge

Anselli

Friday, 26 August

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike perform at the SiriusXM Music Lounge at 1 Hotel South Beach

Adam Beyer

Amelie Lens

Andy C

Armin van Buuren

ATB

Ben Nicky

Cristoph

D-Block & Stefan

Darren Styles

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Eric Prydz

Ferry Corsten

Fisher

Franky Weah

Ida Engberg

Jamie Jones

Kings of the Rollers & Inja

Kolsch

Missk

Nina Kraviz

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

Timmy

Vini Vici

W&W

Will Sparks

Saturday, 27 August

David Guetta arriving for the MTV Europe Music Awards 2011. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Above & Beyond

Alesso

Anna Tur

Arielle Free

Becky Hill

Ben Hemsley

Calvin Harris

Carlcox

Chase and Status DJ Set

Darkzy B2B Skepsis

David Guetta

Dimension

DJ Minx

Holy Goof

Jodie Harsh

Joseph Capriati

Lilly Palmer

Martin Garrix

Marc Kinchen

Patrick Topping

Pete Tong

Skream

Solardo

Sub Focus

Yousef

Sunday, 28 August

With a remarkable career spanning over 20 years, TiÃ«sto remains one of the top dance music acts in the world.