One of the biggest electronic music festivals in the world - Creamfields - is on the horizon, as organisers prepare for thousands to flood the Cheshire region in need of a party.
Further details of the event have been made official recently, such as the full lineup of the four-day event and ticketing details.
Creamfields is notorious for holding two huge festivals in the UK - Creamfields South and Creamfields North, with the latter being the closest one to Merseyside.
Here is everything you need to know about Creamfields North; such as if you can still get tickets and the full lineup of the event.
When is Creamfields North 2022 and where is it being held?
Creamfields North is scheduled to take over four days in August 2022 in an electronic music frenzy.
It is set to begin on Thursday, 25 August and come to its conclusion on Sunday, 28 August.
The festival is held at the grounds of Daresbury, Cheshire, located in the Liverpool City Region local authority of Halton.
Can I still get tickets to the festival?
At the time of publication, due to the outstanding demand for tickets, tickets on general sale are completely sold out.
However, organisers have confirmed that there are still a number of tickets available to be purchased on re-sale; such as:
- Standard Two Day, Saturday and Sunday Camping ticket - £205 plus booking fee
- Standard Three Day Camping ticket - £230 plus booking fee
- Standard Four Day Camping ticket - £250 plus booking fee
Please note, that tickets can be paid for in instalments after paying a £20 deposit.
For further information about the tickets still available for Creamfields North 2022, and to reserve your place at the event, please visit the official website.
What is the official lineup for Creamfields North?
The lineup of the event was made official on Friday, 17 June 2022 - featuring some of the world’s biggest and most successful DJs and artists - but which of the four days will each be performing on? Here is the full lineup for Creamfields North 2022:
Thursday, 25 August
- Arty
- Kryder
- Deniz Koyu
- Tom Staar
- Magnificence
- Ai Story
- Vinai
- Dubvision
- Sick Individuals
- Vize
- Olly James
- Next Generation Noise
- Sammy Virji
- Jamie Duggan
- Danny T
- Charlotte Devaney
- Ryan Spicer
- Matt Thiss
- Scot Project
- M.I.K.E Push
- Signum
- Maria Healy
- Ashley Wallbridge
- Anselli
Friday, 26 August
- Adam Beyer
- Amelie Lens
- Andy C
- Armin van Buuren
- ATB
- Ben Nicky
- Cristoph
- D-Block & Stefan
- Darren Styles
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
- Eric Prydz
- Ferry Corsten
- Fisher
- Franky Weah
- Ida Engberg
- Jamie Jones
- Kings of the Rollers & Inja
- Kolsch
- Missk
- Nina Kraviz
- Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
- Timmy
- Vini Vici
- W&W
- Will Sparks
Saturday, 27 August
- Above & Beyond
- Alesso
- Anna Tur
- Arielle Free
- Becky Hill
- Ben Hemsley
- Calvin Harris
- Carlcox
- Chase and Status DJ Set
- Darkzy B2B Skepsis
- David Guetta
- Dimension
- DJ Minx
- Holy Goof
- Jodie Harsh
- Joseph Capriati
- Lilly Palmer
- Martin Garrix
- Marc Kinchen
- Patrick Topping
- Pete Tong
- Skream
- Solardo
- Sub Focus
- Yousef
Sunday, 28 August
- Afrojack
- BicepLive
- Black Coffee
- Camelphat
- Code Black
- Denis Sulta
- Ewan McVicar
- Example
- Fat Boy Slim
- Hannah Wants
- Hardwell
- Head Hunterz
- Hot Since 82
- Idris Elba
- Jax Jones
- Joel Corry
- Layla Benitez
- Michael Bibi
- Marc Kinchen
- Paul Oakenfold
- Paul van Dyk
- Sarah Story
- Scooter
- Scooter
- Seth Troxler
- Sick Mode
- Sonny Fodera
- Syreta
- Tiesto