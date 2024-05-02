Watch: I explore Croxteth Hall & Country Park and discover secret garden, rare breed farm and historic sites
Croxteth Hall and Country Park is one of Liverpool's most important heritage sites. Formerly the home of the Earls of Sefton, inside the building, you step back in time as the house is frozen in the Edwardian age. It's also a popular location for TV and movie shoots, and they work closely with the Liverpool Film Office.
Outside on the grounds of the Country Park is the Victorian Walled Garden. Hidden by its high walls, this 'secret garden' was created on the fertile flood plain of the River Alt; a place for growing the finest vegetables, fruit, and produce for the Earl's kitchens and dining table, but also a place with flowerbeds to enjoy and paths to stroll along.
Alongside the Walled Garden are a series of greenhouses, originally used for the propagation of plants for the garden, cultivation of houseplants, and cut flowers for the rooms of the Hall. It is said that a greenhouse was set aside specifically to grow carnations so that the Earl could wear a fresh buttonhole every day!
Croxteth Hall also has a historic Botanical Collection, which dates back to 1803 and was founded by William Roscoe. Following a successful bid for funding, £245,000 will be invested in creating a permanent home for the collection.
Thanks to money raised by National Lottery Players, initial works will get underway to restore The Peach House, which will become the gateway to the collection and will house some of the key botanical exhibits.
Also on site is Croxteth Park Farm. Housing many different species and rare breeds of farm livestock. It is one of the biggest rare breed farms in the country, having over 20 different breeds identified as Priority or At Risk.
All set in over 500 acres of historic parkland. Surrounding the Hall is a beautiful woodland, pasture and nature reserve – all of which are open to the public.
