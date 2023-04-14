4 . Freya

Freya is a Jack Russell Terrier who is a little nervous around new people so will need a new family who can commit to meeting her at the centre a few times, until she feels confident enough to go home. She does mix well with other calm and quiet dogs, and this could help with her confidence, however she must be fed well away from any other dogs in the home as she has been very clear that she will not share her food with them. Photo: Dogs Trust