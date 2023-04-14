Many dogs and puppies across Liverpool and Merseyside are hoping to find a new loving family, this spring.
More people than ever are giving up their dogs, and Dogs Trust reported that they received an average of 188 handover requests per day in February, equating to more than 5,000 people looking to place their dogs in the rescue centre.
Many of the dogs at the centre have sadly lived traumatic lives so far, and been abandoned by their previous owners. However, they are so deserving of love and could bring join to you and your family.
Currently, there are 54 dogs up for adoption at Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch, and these are 11 of the centre’s most recent additions, including an Akita and American Cocker Spaniel.
Could you provide them with a loving home?
1. Annie
Annie is an American Cocker Spaniel, looking for a home where she can have constant company. She gets along with most dogs and could live with cats too, as she just ignores them. Annie is house trained and can live with children over the age of 10. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Toto
Toto is a five-year-old Akita, looking for a home with no other pets. He may not be house trained but it's more than likely, and he will need to get used to spending any time by himself gradually. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Ned
Ned is a Lurcher Cross looking for an adult home where he will be the only pet. He has a high chase drive around small furries, so will need to be kept on lead and muzzled for his walks. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Freya
Freya is a Jack Russell Terrier who is a little nervous around new people so will need a new family who can commit to meeting her at the centre a few times, until she feels confident enough to go home. She does mix well with other calm and quiet dogs, and this could help with her confidence, however she must be fed well away from any other dogs in the home as she has been very clear that she will not share her food with them. Photo: Dogs Trust