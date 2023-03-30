Over 5,000 people contacted the charity last month, looking to give up their dogs.
Many dogs and puppies across Merseyside are hoping to find a new loving family, this spring.
Dogs Trust recently reported that they received an average of 188 handover requests per day in February, equating to more than 5,000 people looking to give up their dogs last month.
There are currently 56 adorable dogs and puppies listed on Dogs Trust’s website, who would really love to explore Merseyside’s coastal paths and parks with you this spring.
The charity paid tribute to Paul O’Grady, who sadly passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday evening. They said he ‘was a huge supporter of dogs looking for their forever homes and his love of animals shone through his charity work.’
O’Grady was known for being a huge animal lover and spent much of his life supporting animal welfare charities. If you’re hoping to follow in his footsteps and provide a loving home for a lovely pup, why not visit Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch?
1. Donut
Donut is an adorable Jack Russell Terrier cross, looking for a home he can share with his brother Socks. These lovely lads are both fully house trained and have previously been left for around 4 - 5 hours and once settled should be able to do so again. They do need to be the only pets in the home but they can live with children over the age of eight. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Biggie
Biggie is an American Bulldog cross who will need to be the only pet at home due to a one off altercation with another dog at home. He’s a nervous lad so better with kids teenaged and older and with a family willing to help him work on his confidence. Biggie can be left alone for a couple of hours once he’s settled, and he is house trained. He does chase cats and squirrels so best not to live with anything small and furry. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Socks
Socks got taken to the centre with his brother Donut, and they must be rehomed together. These gorgeous boys are house trained and have previously been used to being left for around 4-5 hours so, given time to settle in, should be able to do so again.
4. Murphy
Murphy is a friendly and excitable crossbreed, happy to meet everybody out on his travels. He is friendly with other dogs but he can become too over the top, which can worry some and escalate quickly so he will need to be the only dog in the home, and Photo: Dogs Trust