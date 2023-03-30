2 . Biggie

Biggie is an American Bulldog cross who will need to be the only pet at home due to a one off altercation with another dog at home. He’s a nervous lad so better with kids teenaged and older and with a family willing to help him work on his confidence. Biggie can be left alone for a couple of hours once he’s settled, and he is house trained. He does chase cats and squirrels so best not to live with anything small and furry. Photo: Dogs Trust