Dogs Trust Merseyside: 15 lovely dogs up for adoption in and around Liverpool
The charity has issued an urgent appeal as more people than ever are giving up their dogs.
Dogs Trust has issued an urgent appeal to dog lovers as the charity faces a ‘crisis’ with record numbers of people needing to give up their pets.
More people than ever are contacting the charity’s Merseyside branch, facing the difficuly decision to give up their canine companions, as the cost of living crisis continues.
Dogs Trust are struggling to house all of these pups, and is looking for volunteer foster carers to provide a temporary home for dogs of all ages, shapes and sizes, or for families to take them home permanently.
If you’re thinking of adding a dog to your family, why not visit the Dogs Trust Merseyside branch, and meet the wonderful animals who have nowehere else to turn.
Here are 15 adorable pups, who have recently arrived at the Merseyside kennels.