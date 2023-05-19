The charity has issued an urgent appeal as more people than ever are giving up their dogs.

Dogs Trust has issued an urgent appeal to dog lovers as the charity faces a ‘crisis’ with record numbers of people needing to give up their pets.

More people than ever are contacting the charity’s Merseyside branch, facing the difficuly decision to give up their canine companions, as the cost of living crisis continues.

Dogs Trust are struggling to house all of these pups, and is looking for volunteer foster carers to provide a temporary home for dogs of all ages, shapes and sizes, or for families to take them home permanently.

If you’re thinking of adding a dog to your family, why not visit the Dogs Trust Merseyside branch, and meet the wonderful animals who have nowehere else to turn.

Here are 15 adorable pups, who have recently arrived at the Merseyside kennels.

1 . Bullet Bullet is a sweet young Lurcher who sadly needs a home due to her family’s ill health. She hasn’t been walked much recently so everything is currently super exciting and must be sniffed thoroughly! She can live with older children but no pets for now. Photo: Dogs Trust

2 . Nero Nero is a Yorkshire Terrier cross, who needs a home with no other pets or children. He needs a lot of structure and will need multiple visits and a “hands off” approach whilst building a bond with potential families. Photo: Dogs Trust

3 . Ghost Ghost is a Siberian Husky looking for a new home. Ghost is a big and lively lad who can live with children of high school age. He hasn't yet mastered understanding other dogs' body language so will need to be the only pet for now. Photo: Dogs Trust

4 . Kami Kami is a Shar Pei cross, who needs to be the only dog at home as he’s currently uncomfortable when meeting others. Dogs Trust have a limited history but it is likely he can live with older children and is house trained.