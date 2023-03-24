Could you make their dreams come true in a week we celebrated National Puppy Day?

The UK celebrated National Puppy Day this week but we believe dogs of all ages should be celebrated and loved all year round!

Dogs Trust recently reported that they received an average of 188 handover requests per day in February, equating to more than 5,000 people looking to give up their dogs last month.

The charity’s Merseyside branch currently has 54 dogs listed for adoption on their website, with a high likelihood that more and more animals will end up at the rescue centre.

Many of the dogs available for adoption are adorable puppies as well as lovely older dogs, so if you’re thinking about getting a new furry friend, why not consider visiting Dogs Trust’s rescue centre? They even offer puppy training classes and provide you with the first week’s worth of dog food.

Here are 16 of Dog Trust’s charming dogs and puppies that desperately want to join a loving family.

1 . Max Max is a golden oldie looking for a home where he can be the only dog, although he may live with a cat if introduced slowly. He is a lovely Cairn Terrier who is almost 14, but still fairly active. He is more suited to a home with older children. Photo: Dogs Trust

2 . Ronan Ronan is a Crossbreed puppy who is under six months old. Any potential adopters will need to attend Dogs Trust’s puppy training classes and help him flourish! Photo: Dogs Trust

3 . Cilian Sweet Cilian is just four months old but he hasn’t had the greatest start. Cilian’s parents were a Staffy cross and a Dogue de Bordeaux so he’s going to be quite a big dog! Any potential adopters need to attend Dog Trust’s puppy training classes.

4 . Gary Gary is an ex racing Greyhound and has likely lived in a kennel environment rather than a home. He'll probably need house training but adult dogs do pick it up quickly, and he'll need some basic training also. He's a large boy who loves to cuddle, so probably best with robust kids aged 14 and up!