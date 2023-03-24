Dogs Trust: 16 charming dogs and puppies looking for a home in Liverpool and Merseyside
Could you make their dreams come true in a week we celebrated National Puppy Day?
The UK celebrated National Puppy Day this week but we believe dogs of all ages should be celebrated and loved all year round!
Dogs Trust recently reported that they received an average of 188 handover requests per day in February, equating to more than 5,000 people looking to give up their dogs last month.
The charity’s Merseyside branch currently has 54 dogs listed for adoption on their website, with a high likelihood that more and more animals will end up at the rescue centre.
Many of the dogs available for adoption are adorable puppies as well as lovely older dogs, so if you’re thinking about getting a new furry friend, why not consider visiting Dogs Trust’s rescue centre? They even offer puppy training classes and provide you with the first week’s worth of dog food.
Here are 16 of Dog Trust’s charming dogs and puppies that desperately want to join a loving family.