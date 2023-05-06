Over 70 dogs are looking for homes in the region.
There are a number of adorable dogs and puppies looking for homes in Merseyside and Liverpool.
Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch is based in Huyton, however, dog lovers across the region can visit and be introduced to their lovely pups. At the moment, there are 71 dogs looking for a new home, the highest number we have seen for quite some time.
Dogs of all different ages, breeds and personality types are available for adoption, with some looking to be housed with their canine friends.
Below are 16 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, who would love the chance to join your family.
1. Pip
Pip is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, looking for a quiet, loving home where any children are of high school age. He is house trained but would enjoy company for most of the day. He has a small mass in his mouth that as been checked by the vet and is benign, but due to the location of it, it is unable to be removed without radical surgery. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Betty
Betty is a very friendly Frenchie who finds herself with us through no fault of her own. She’s very easy going but can’t manage long bouts of exercise due to her ability to breathe. She’ll need regular short walks and not when it’s hot outside. Betty can live with dogs and children over the age of 8. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Pebbles
Pebbles is a Jack Russell Terrier cross who needs to be the only dog in the home after previously sharing with another and not getting along. She can live with children over the age of 12 and she is house trained. Pebbles will bark if left alone so will need someone at home with her most of the day. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Rocko
Rocko is a lovely Chihuahua, who can live with a well matched dog and children of high school age. He is house trained but can’t be left alone for more than four hours. Photo: Dogs Trust