A number of dogs across the North West are hoping to leave the kennels and find a permanent, loving home.
Dogs Trust has two branches in the North West, with one in Merseyside and the other in Manchester - however, anyone is welcome to visit and apply to adopt one of the lovely pups.
Whether you prefer big or small dogs, puppies or golden oldies, there are dozens of cute canines up for adoption and it is easy to contact the rehoming centres to arrange a visit.
Below are twelve of the latest additions at Dogs Trust's Merseyside and Manchester branches - can you make their dreams come true?
1. Rex (two-year-old Smooth Haired Dachshund)
Rex is a two-year-old Smooth Haired Dachshund, currently living at Dogs Trust Merseyside. He can be very wary of men and seems much more comfortable in female company. He can live with another well matched dog, but any children in the home will need to be aged 16 or over. Rex is house trained but might need a refresher, and is okay to be left alone for a couple of hours once he has settled in. He needs medication daily to help his anal glands. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Paddy (four-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier)
Paddy is a four-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, living at Dogs Trust Manchester. He would need to live in an adult only home with no visiting children. He is fine to walk around dogs at a distance but can be reactive to dogs up close. Paddy cannot live with cats but could live with birds or small furries if kept apart. Photo: Dogs Trust Manchester
3. Wispa (Border Collie estimated to be between five and seven years old)
Wispa is a Border Collie, currently living at Dogs Trust Merseyside. She is estimated to be between five and seven years old and needs a home free of other pets and children. She is house trained but any time she spends alone will need to be built up gradually. She will also need regular grooming as this has been neglected in the past leading to matting. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Miles (one-year-old German Sheperd and Shar Pei cross)
Miles is a one-year-old crossbreed, currently housed at Dogs Trust Manchester. He will need an active home that is willing to provide plenty of mental and physical stimulation and will also continue his training. Miles can live with children aged 15 and over, if they are comfortable with a very bouncy dog who can sometimes jump up and mouth. Miles gets worried when he is left alone, so needs a home that has minimal leaving hours. Photo: Dogs Trust Manchester