1 . Rex (two-year-old Smooth Haired Dachshund)

Rex is a two-year-old Smooth Haired Dachshund, currently living at Dogs Trust Merseyside. He can be very wary of men and seems much more comfortable in female company. He can live with another well matched dog, but any children in the home will need to be aged 16 or over. Rex is house trained but might need a refresher, and is okay to be left alone for a couple of hours once he has settled in. He needs medication daily to help his anal glands. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside