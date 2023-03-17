Dogs Trust have reported their highest ever number of people enquiring about giving up their dogs.
A local rescue centre is hoping to find permanent homes for the lovely puppies and dogs in its care, after receiving record high numbers of enquiries from owners asking to hand over their dogs.
Dogs Trust received an average of 188 handover requests per day in February, equating to more than 5,000 people looking to give up their dogs last month.
The charity’s Merseyside branch currently has 50 dogs listed for adoption on their website, with a high likelihood that more and more animals will end up at the rescue centre.
If you are thinking of getting a dog, why not consider adoption and help these lovely pups find the forever home they deserve?
Here are 19 dogs and puppies hoping to find a loving family across Merseyside.
1. Tegi
Tegi is a Lurcher Cross hoping to find a family with no other pets. He can live with children aged ten or older and is an affectionate and active pup. He is house trained and needs a secure garden with a high fence. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Zzee
Zzee is an American Bulldog Cross who can live with children over the age of 12 but will need to be the only pet whilst he works on his social skills with other dogs. He came via the local animal warden so Dogs Trust aren’t sure if he is house trained, but it is more than likely. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Gary
Gary is an ex racing Greyhound and has likely lived in a kennel environment rather than a home. He'll probably need house training but adult dogs do pick it up quickly, and he'll need some basic training also. He's a large boy who loves to cuddle, so probably best with robust kids aged 14 and up! Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Tiny
Tiny is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier looking for a home with any children or visiting children over the age of 14. He needs to be the only pet but can parallel walk with other calm dogs out and about. Photo: Dogs Trust