Dogs Trust: 19 adorable puppies and dogs looking for a permanent home in Liverpool and Merseyside

Dogs Trust have reported their highest ever number of people enquiring about giving up their dogs.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:29 GMT

A local rescue centre is hoping to find permanent homes for the lovely puppies and dogs in its care, after receiving record high numbers of enquiries from owners asking to hand over their dogs.

Dogs Trust received an average of 188 handover requests per day in February, equating to more than 5,000 people looking to give up their dogs last month.

The charity’s Merseyside branch currently has 50 dogs listed for adoption on their website, with a high likelihood that more and more animals will end up at the rescue centre.

If you are thinking of getting a dog, why not consider adoption and help these lovely pups find the forever home they deserve?

Here are 19 dogs and puppies hoping to find a loving family across Merseyside.

Tegi is a Lurcher Cross hoping to find a family with no other pets. He can live with children aged ten or older and is an affectionate and active pup. He is house trained and needs a secure garden with a high fence.

1. Tegi

Tegi is a Lurcher Cross hoping to find a family with no other pets. He can live with children aged ten or older and is an affectionate and active pup. He is house trained and needs a secure garden with a high fence. Photo: Dogs Trust

Zzee is an American Bulldog Cross who can live with children over the age of 12 but will need to be the only pet whilst he works on his social skills with other dogs. He came via the local animal warden so Dogs Trust aren’t sure if he is house trained, but it is more than likely.

2. Zzee

Zzee is an American Bulldog Cross who can live with children over the age of 12 but will need to be the only pet whilst he works on his social skills with other dogs. He came via the local animal warden so Dogs Trust aren’t sure if he is house trained, but it is more than likely. Photo: Dogs Trust

Gary is an ex racing Greyhound and has likely lived in a kennel environment rather than a home. He'll probably need house training but adult dogs do pick it up quickly, and he'll need some basic training also. He's a large boy who loves to cuddle, so probably best with robust kids aged 14 and up!

3. Gary

Gary is an ex racing Greyhound and has likely lived in a kennel environment rather than a home. He'll probably need house training but adult dogs do pick it up quickly, and he'll need some basic training also. He's a large boy who loves to cuddle, so probably best with robust kids aged 14 and up! Photo: Dogs Trust

Tiny is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier looking for a home with any children or visiting children over the age of 14. He needs to be the only pet but can parallel walk with other calm dogs out and about.

4. Tiny

Tiny is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier looking for a home with any children or visiting children over the age of 14. He needs to be the only pet but can parallel walk with other calm dogs out and about. Photo: Dogs Trust

Dogs TrustDogsHomePuppiesLiverpool