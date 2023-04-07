These adorable animals are hoping to find a loving family to call their own this Easter.

While many people are getting ready to spend time with family this Easter, there are a number of dogs and puppies across Merseyside that will be feeling lonely.

More people than ever are giving up their dogs, and Dogs Trust reported that they received an average of 188 handover requests per day in February, equating to more than 5,000 people looking to place their dogs in the rescue centre.

There are currently 58 adorable dogs and puppies listed on Dogs Trust’s website, who would really love to explore Merseyside’s coastal paths and parks with you this spring and become a permanent addition to your family.

So if you’re thinking about getting a new furry friend, why not consider visiting Dogs Trust’s rescue centre? They even offer puppy training classes and provide you with the first week’s worth of dog food.

Here are 21 of Dog Trust’s adorable dogs and puppies that want nothing more than a forever family.

1 . Bruno Bruno is an adorable Jack Russell who could live with another calm dog and children over the age of 10. He is house trained and prefers having company to being left. Photo: Dogs Trust

2 . Indie Indie is a Caucasian Shepherd who is only 9 months old. She is very friendly and was happy to be kenneled with another young pup and they had a whale of a time. She is best suited to an active family. Photo: Dogs Trust

3 . Jasper Jasper is a Bedlington Terrier who will need to be the only pet at home, but he can live with children aged 14 and over. He is house trained but may have the odd accident whilst getting used to a new routine, and he isn’t used to being by himself. Photo: Dogs Trust

4 . Chelsea Chelsea is a 15-year-old girl Jack Russell loves to be close to people. She’s rather independent but does take most things in her short stride and is as happy sat at your feet as she is in her own bed. Photo: Dogs Trust