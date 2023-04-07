Dogs Trust Merseyside: 21 dogs and puppies looking for a home near Liverpool - including trailhound and terriers
These adorable animals are hoping to find a loving family to call their own this Easter.
While many people are getting ready to spend time with family this Easter, there are a number of dogs and puppies across Merseyside that will be feeling lonely.
More people than ever are giving up their dogs, and Dogs Trust reported that they received an average of 188 handover requests per day in February, equating to more than 5,000 people looking to place their dogs in the rescue centre.
There are currently 58 adorable dogs and puppies listed on Dogs Trust’s website, who would really love to explore Merseyside’s coastal paths and parks with you this spring and become a permanent addition to your family.
So if you’re thinking about getting a new furry friend, why not consider visiting Dogs Trust’s rescue centre? They even offer puppy training classes and provide you with the first week’s worth of dog food.
Here are 21 of Dog Trust’s adorable dogs and puppies that want nothing more than a forever family.