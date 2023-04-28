Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
17 minutes ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
1 hour ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
2 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet

Dogs Trust: 22 dogs looking for a forever home in Liverpool and Merseyside - including Husky and Labrador

From Shih Tzus to Bulldogs, Dogs Trust have a number of pups seeking a new family.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:54 BST

If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, why not consider visiting Dogs Trust and adopting one of their lovely residents?

Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch is based in Huyton, however, dog lovers across the region can visit and be introduced to their lovely pups. At the moment, there are 67 dogs looking for a new home, the highest number we have seen for quite some time.

Dogs of all different ages, breeds and personality types are available for adoption, with some looking to be housed with their canine friends.

Many of the adorable dogs have had pretty hard lives so far, including Greyhounds who have been forced to race and puppies who have been found abandoned. They would love to have a fresh start, in a home filled with love.

Here are 22 of Dogs Trust’s dogs and puppies, who would love to meet you!

Jerry is a German Shepherd who is under two-years-old. Jerry is looking for a home with a committed family who will visit him multiple times and that understands that his introduction process may be a long one. He needs to be the only pet and could live with sensible teenagers aged 15 and over.

1. Jerry

Jerry is a German Shepherd who is under two-years-old. Jerry is looking for a home with a committed family who will visit him multiple times and that understands that his introduction process may be a long one. He needs to be the only pet and could live with sensible teenagers aged 15 and over. Photo: Dogs Trust

Bonnie is an 11-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, looking for a home with her pal Fergus, but they can't live with any other pets. They will be fine with children of high school age, are house trained and will need someone around for most of the day.

2. Bonnie

Bonnie is an 11-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, looking for a home with her pal Fergus, but they can't live with any other pets. They will be fine with children of high school age, are house trained and will need someone around for most of the day. Photo: Dogs Trust

Dakota is a beautiful Siberian Husky who can live with a well matched dog and children over the age of 14. He is house trained and can be left alone for up to four hours without worry. Dakota has some pain in his hips and elbows and requires daily medication.

3. Dakota

Dakota is a beautiful Siberian Husky who can live with a well matched dog and children over the age of 14. He is house trained and can be left alone for up to four hours without worry. Dakota has some pain in his hips and elbows and requires daily medication.

Betty is a Lurcher who can live with other dogs but not cats. She is house trained but not used to being left by herself for more than an hour at a time.

4. Betty

Betty is a Lurcher who can live with other dogs but not cats. She is house trained but not used to being left by herself for more than an hour at a time. Photo: Dogs Trust

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Dogs TrustPuppiesDogsLiverpoolHome