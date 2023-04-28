From Shih Tzus to Bulldogs, Dogs Trust have a number of pups seeking a new family.

If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, why not consider visiting Dogs Trust and adopting one of their lovely residents?

Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch is based in Huyton, however, dog lovers across the region can visit and be introduced to their lovely pups. At the moment, there are 67 dogs looking for a new home, the highest number we have seen for quite some time.

Dogs of all different ages, breeds and personality types are available for adoption, with some looking to be housed with their canine friends.

Many of the adorable dogs have had pretty hard lives so far, including Greyhounds who have been forced to race and puppies who have been found abandoned. They would love to have a fresh start, in a home filled with love.

Here are 22 of Dogs Trust’s dogs and puppies, who would love to meet you!

1 . Jerry Jerry is a German Shepherd who is under two-years-old. Jerry is looking for a home with a committed family who will visit him multiple times and that understands that his introduction process may be a long one. He needs to be the only pet and could live with sensible teenagers aged 15 and over. Photo: Dogs Trust

2 . Bonnie Bonnie is an 11-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, looking for a home with her pal Fergus, but they can't live with any other pets. They will be fine with children of high school age, are house trained and will need someone around for most of the day. Photo: Dogs Trust

3 . Dakota Dakota is a beautiful Siberian Husky who can live with a well matched dog and children over the age of 14. He is house trained and can be left alone for up to four hours without worry. Dakota has some pain in his hips and elbows and requires daily medication.

4 . Betty Betty is a Lurcher who can live with other dogs but not cats. She is house trained but not used to being left by herself for more than an hour at a time. Photo: Dogs Trust