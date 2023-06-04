Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

Dogs Trust Merseyside: 13 adorable dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in and around Liverpool

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are searching for a loving family.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 4th Jun 2023, 09:48 BST

Dogs Trust recently issued an urgent appeal to dog lovers as the charity faces a ‘crisis’ with record numbers of people needing to give up their pets. More people than ever are contacting the charity’s Merseyside branch, facing the difficuly decision to give up their canine companions, as they can’t afford to care for them.

Dogs Trust are struggling to house all of these pups, and is looking for volunteer foster carers to provide a temporary home for dogs of all ages, shapes and sizes, or for families to take them home permanently. If you’re thinking of adding a dog to your family, why not visit the Dogs Trust Merseyside branch, and meet the wonderful animals who have nowehere else to turn.

Here are 13 dogs and puppies, who have recently arrived at the Merseyside kennels.

Turner is a Mastiff Cross who is around 18 weeks old. He can live with cats, dogs and children over the age of 8.

1. Turner

Turner is a Mastiff Cross who is around 18 weeks old. He can live with cats, dogs and children over the age of 8. Photo: Dogs Trust

Duggy is an adorable Border Collie, looking for a home with no other pets or children. He’s a little nervous and would to meet his new family a few times at the rescue centre.

2. Duggy

Duggy is an adorable Border Collie, looking for a home with no other pets or children. He’s a little nervous and would to meet his new family a few times at the rescue centre. Photo: Dogs Trust

Jack is a smashing Greyhound, who has put his racing days behind him. Jack is epileptic and needs daily medication to help control this, he will need regular check ins at the vets to make sure all is well and his condition is being managed.

3. Jack

Jack is a smashing Greyhound, who has put his racing days behind him. Jack is epileptic and needs daily medication to help control this, he will need regular check ins at the vets to make sure all is well and his condition is being managed.

Cooper is a Labrador Retriever looking for a home where he is the only pet, but can live with children over the age of 10. He will need somebody at home for much of the day as he is not used to being left alone, so this will need to be done gradually.

4. Cooper

Cooper is a Labrador Retriever looking for a home where he is the only pet, but can live with children over the age of 10. He will need somebody at home for much of the day as he is not used to being left alone, so this will need to be done gradually. Photo: Dogs Trust

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:DogsHomePuppies