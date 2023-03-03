Register
Dogs Trust Merseyside: 14 dogs and puppies looking for a home in Liverpool and Merseyside - including Husky and Newfoundland

Dogs Trust are enouraging dog lovers to consider becoming foster carers or permanent owners to these adorable pups who want to be of your family.

Emma Dukes
2 minutes ago

Dogs Trust Merseyside are hoping to find forever homes for the adorable animals that have sadly been placed in their care - and numbers are up since the cost of living crisis hit.

Many owners are taking their pets to rescue centres, as they can no longer afford to care for them. Dogs Trust says every week, around 1,000 people are making the call to give up their dog.

From puppies to older dogs, the rehoming charity has all sorts of canine companions, hoping to bring a little extra joy to your life - including a Belgian Shepherd, a Pug and a Jack Russell.

Take a look at the lovely dogs below to see if you could give one a loving home. ‘Adopt don’t shop.

1. Dogs seeking homes near Liverpool

Dogs Trust are enouraging dog lovers to consider becoming foster carers or permanent owners.

2. Shadow

Shadow - a Terrier (Staffordshire Bull) Cross - can live with children over the age of 12 and although he is friendly with other dogs, he lacks social skills and will need to be the only pet at home. He is house trained and OK to be left for an hour or two by himself, but no longer.

3. Oreo

Oreo - an American Bulldog Cross - is a boisterous lad who would suit a family that has bull breed experience. He needs to be the only pet at home, and any resident or visiting children must be aged 16 and over. He is house trained.

4. Tilly

Tilly is a lovely Jack Russell who can live with other dogs and children over the age of 10. She's happy to be left alone for up to 6 hours without worry once she has settled in. She will need eye drops multiple times throughout the day.

