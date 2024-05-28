Summertime is almost here, the season of warmer days, earlier sunrises and beautiful walks across Merseyside’s stunning green spaces and coastal paths. But, wouldn’t those strolls be even more enjoyable with a canine companion by your side?
Dogs Trust are looking for new, loving families for the wonderful dogs in their care and currently have more than 60 animals housed at their Liverpool kennels near Huyton. Many have had difficult lives so far and would love to find permanent homes where they can flourish.
From a lovely Husky to a cute Chihuahua, here are fifteen adorable dogs and puppies who are currently being looked after by Dogs Trust Merseyside and would love the chance to join your family. Could you make their dreams come true?
1. Edward - Smooth Coat Chihuahua Cross
Edward is a Smooth Coat Chihuahua Cross who is believed to be between one and two years old. He can live with children of high school age but he will need to be the only pet in the home. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Pepper - Lurcher
Pepper is a Lurcher puppy who can live with children over the age of 16 and will need to be the only pet at home. Her family must be willing to put in all her basic training, and she will need someone at home with her most of the day initially, as she is not fully house trained. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Athena - Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Athena is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy who can live with children over the age of 10 but will need to be the only dog at home. She is house trained and travels well in a car, but she has been destructive when by herself on occasion, so will need someone at home with her all day initially. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Thor - Siberian Husky
Thor is a Siberian Husky who will need to be the only pet at home and any children will need to be aged 16 or older. Thor is house trained but not used to being left alone. He will need multiple visits to him at the centre before going home. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
