Dogs Trust Merseyside: 15 charming dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in Liverpool and Merseyside

Dogs Trust’s Liverpool branch have a range of dogs looking for forever homes around Merseyside, including a Labrador Bichon Frise cross.

Emma Dukes
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:47 BST

A local animal rescue is seeking loving owners for their adorable dogs and puppies.

Charities and rescue centres across the country are facing unprecedented numbers of people looking to give up their pets, and Dogs Trust Merseyside is no exception.

If you have been thinking of getting a pet and believe the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra, Dogs Trust could be the perfect place for you to find an adorable new family member.

Here are 15 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s latest additions, who are hoping to find the perfect family and the ideal home.

