1. Pixie

Pixie is a crossbreed and is suited to being the only dog at home. She is interested in other dogs but doesn’t quite know how to behave around them. She tends to approach and then launch into a mad dash about, which the dogs find confusing. With some gentle and correct socialisation outside the house, this should improve but her adopters will need to approach things correctly. She needs an adult only home after reacting to being disturbed whilst sleeping in her bed.