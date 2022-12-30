Why not give one of these dogs a brand new home for 2023 - including French Bulldogs, Beagles and German Shepherds.
It’s almost time to celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of a brand new year. But, for many dogs across Merseyside, this year has been difficult as they have found themselves in shelters, without a family.
Due to the cost of living crisis, Dogs Trust has reported that more and more pups are being given to their rescue centre, as owners can no longer afford to care for them.
Many of the lovely pups at Dogs Trust rescue centres have faced traumatic times, from being abandoned to facing neglect. They are desperate to show just how loving they are and would love a new home for 2023.
So, instead of buying a dog, why not consider adopting or fostering a canine companion, ready to give you and your family joy.
1. Pixie
Pixie is a crossbreed and is suited to being the only dog at home. She is interested in other dogs but doesn’t quite know how to behave around them. She tends to approach and then launch into a mad dash about, which the dogs find confusing. With some gentle and correct socialisation outside the house, this should improve but her adopters will need to approach things correctly. She needs an adult only home after reacting to being disturbed whilst sleeping in her bed.
2. Patch
Patch is a sensitive soul and he really is looking for a special home. He is a Spaniel who needs a home with no other pets or children, and he absolutely loves toys.
3. Nala
Nala is a Belgian Shepherd (Malinois) cross. She can be a shy girl but she gets attached to people quite quickly and it shouldn't take her long to form a bond with a new family. Nala gets a little overwhelmed if there's lots going on around her, but in quiet areas she likes to have a good sniff around and is much more relaxed.
4. Cinders
Cinders is a four year old Greyhound who is quiet, gentle and loves going for walks. She is best suited to a home with no other pets or children.