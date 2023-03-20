Register
Easter holidays 2023 in Liverpool: When schools break up for Easter and when they go back - school term dates

Easter holidays 2023 are fast approaching - so here are all the important dates for schools in Liverpool.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:56 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 13:12 GMT

The Easter holidays are just around the corner for school children in Liverpool. A much-anticipated time in their calendars that has the promise of later nights, plenty of free time and lots of chocolate eggs - but when does this all start?

That is a very important question for parents who need to know when they have to start planning and booking flights abroad or staycations, as well as ways to keep their kids entertained.

Liverpool children will have the opportunity to enjoy just over two-weeks of freedom from their schoolwork this Easter, but what can they do? They could pay a visit to many of the city’s biggest attractions such as the Royal Albert Dock, or go on one of the many spring walks Liverpool boasts such as Sefton Park.

Schools in Liverpool are scheduled to break up from Friday, March 31. Children will then return back to the classroom from Monday, April 17.

Note that these dates are for most schools in Liverpool, but academies and voluntary aided schools may differ, visit the Liverpool City Council website for more information. You are advised to check with your school to make sure.

Liverpool school term dates 2022 / 2023 academic year

Schools in Liverpool will break up for the Easter holidays 2023 later this month - Credit: Adobe
  • Easter break: Monday, April 3, 2023 to Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Summer term: Monday, April 17, 2023 to Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • May Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Summer half-term: Monday, May 29, 2023 to Friday, June 2, 2023 
