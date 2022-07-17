Liverpool’s famous skyline. Image: SakhanPhotography - stock.adobe.
It’s World Emoji Day (July 17) and to mark the occasion we have put together a quick quiz using the ubiquitous icons to depict various Liverpool landmarks, streets and places.
How many of our 21 teasers can you get?
💡Did you know: The date shown on the calendar emoji remains July 17 all year round - depending on what platform you use.
This date was first used by Apple as a reference to when their iCal for Mac premiered at MacWorld Expo in 2002. In 2014 Emojipedia began celebrating World Emoji Day on July 17, because of this emoji.
Some other major platforms originally used other dates but the majority have since fallen in line.
If you are wondering what we are blathering on about you might be using one of the few platforms that still use an alternative date - such as Microsoft or WhatsApp.
But you can still enjoy our quiz, regardless of what service you’re using.
Liverpool emoji quiz
Scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.
- 👋🌳
- 🍓🌾🌾🌾🌾
- 💧 🚽
- 👑 🅰️🇱🅱️ 🌍 🚢⚓
- 🏴 🏛️
- 📻 🌆 🗼
- 🔥⚒️ ⬇️ 🛣️
- 🐜 🌾🌾🌾
- 🌴🏠
- 🪙 🛣️
- 🪲🪲🪲🪲🗽
- 🥚🅱️ 🌍
- 🥩 🏛️
- 🔵🧥
- 👍🏼🇪☀️🏞️
- 👵🌾🏥
- 🗣️🏛️
- 🤴🛣️
- 🔔 👰
- 🥩🎱 1️⃣
- 👵🦢
Emoji quiz answers
Check out how you did below.
1. Wavertree
2. Strawberry Fields
3. Waterloo
4. Royal Albert Dock
5. St George’s Hall
6. Radio City Tower (St John’s Beacon)
7. Smithdown Road
8. Anfield
9. Palm house
10. Penny Lane
11. Beatles Statue
12. Aigburth
13. Liver Building
14. The Blue Coat
15. Goodison park
16. Alder Hey hospital
17. Speke Hall
18. Lord Street
19. Belle Vale
20. Liverpool One
21. Old Swan