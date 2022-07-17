It’s World Emoji Day and to mark the occasion we have put together a quick quiz using the ubiquitous icons.

Liverpool’s famous skyline. Image: SakhanPhotography - stock.adobe.

It’s World Emoji Day (July 17) and to mark the occasion we have put together a quick quiz using the ubiquitous icons to depict various Liverpool landmarks, streets and places.

How many of our 21 teasers can you get?

💡Did you know: The date shown on the calendar emoji remains July 17 all year round - depending on what platform you use.

This date was first used by Apple as a reference to when their iCal for Mac premiered at MacWorld Expo in 2002. In 2014 Emojipedia began celebrating World Emoji Day on July 17, because of this emoji.

Some other major platforms originally used other dates but the majority have since fallen in line.

If you are wondering what we are blathering on about you might be using one of the few platforms that still use an alternative date - such as Microsoft or WhatsApp.

But you can still enjoy our quiz, regardless of what service you’re using.

Liverpool emoji quiz

Scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

👋🌳 🍓🌾🌾🌾🌾 💧 🚽 👑 🅰️🇱🅱️ 🌍 🚢⚓ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏛️ 📻 🌆 🗼 🔥⚒️ ⬇️ 🛣️ 🐜 🌾🌾🌾 🌴🏠 🪙 🛣️ 🪲🪲🪲🪲🗽 🥚🅱️ 🌍 🥩 🏛️ 🔵🧥 👍🏼🇪☀️🏞️ 👵🌾🏥 🗣️🏛️ 🤴🛣️ 🔔 👰 🥩🎱 1️⃣ 👵🦢

Emoji quiz answers

Check out how you did below.

1. Wavertree

2. Strawberry Fields

3. Waterloo

4. Royal Albert Dock

5. St George’s Hall

6. Radio City Tower (St John’s Beacon)

7. Smithdown Road

8. Anfield

9. Palm house

10. Penny Lane

11. Beatles Statue

12. Aigburth

13. Liver Building

14. The Blue Coat

15. Goodison park

16. Alder Hey hospital

17. Speke Hall

18. Lord Street

19. Belle Vale

20. Liverpool One