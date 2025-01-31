This beautiful seafront home in a prime Hoylake location is on the market for £1,500,000.

The stunning property on Stanley Road is described by estate agents Move Resident as ‘a truly exceptional residence which far surpasses all expectations’, offering ‘breathtaking’ views of the Irish Sea and private beach access.

Sitting just yards away from Hoylake’s sandy beach, the six bedroom, detached home is definitely luxurious and features four bathrooms, an open plan kitchen and dining area, a utility room, lawn area and private patio.

Move Residential added: “Boasting an enchanting frontage which exudes curb appeal, and expansive living proportions sympathetically renovated to the most exemplary specifications throughout, this promises to make a sensational forever home for an extremely lucky family.”

Take a look at the gallery below for a tour of this wonderful home - I wish I could live here.

1 . Stanley Road, Hoylake, Wirral Stanley Road, Hoylake, Wirral. | Move Residential

2 . Stanley Road, Hoylake, Wirral Stanley Road, Hoylake, Wirral. | Move Residential

3 . Stanley Road, Hoylake, Wirral Stanley Road, Hoylake, Wirral. | Move Residential