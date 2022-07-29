Stores across England to close early as the Lionesses roar in the Euro 2022 final.

As the England Women’s Football team prepare themselves for their Euro 2022 final clash this weekend against Germany, Iceland have taken steps to allow their employees to enjoy the final in its entirety.

After a rousing victory in the semi finals against Sweden, the Lionesses are set to face Die Nationalelf for a chance to win the Euros trophy in front of a white-hot Wembley crowd, with Liverpudlians Alex Greenwood and Nikita Parris part of the squad .

To gather as much support for the Lionesses as possible, Iceland and The Food Warehouse will be closing early and stopping deliveries to allow their workers a chance to watch the final live.

What time will Iceland and The Food Warehouse close on Sunday?

A statement released by the supermarket chain announced that all Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores across the country will close on Sunday 31 July at 4:00pm.

Online deliveries on Sunday will also finish at 5pm.

Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland , said: “We’re immensely proud of our lionesses and how far they have come to make it to the final on Sunday.

“Sporting achievements like this don’t happen very often so we think it’s only right to give our store teams the opportunity to watch this historic moment.”

The fruit and veg aisle at a local Iceland supermarket - all of which also included in Iceland and The Food Warehouse’s new school holiday programme.

But how will I eat?

Asides from the list of Liverpool’s best burger joints in the area? Iceland has also got dining during the finals sorted for families.

A pizza and drink bundle will be available on July 30 and 31, where customers can pick up two pizzas and a three litre bottle of drink for £5.

Customer choices include:

Chicago Town Tiger Crust Cheese Pizza (305g, £3.50)

Chicago Town 320g Tiger Crust Pepperoni Pizza (320g, £3.50)

Chicago Town 315g Tiger Crust Cheesy Ham & Bacon Pizza (315g, £3.50)

Pepsi Max (3ltr, £2.25)

Pepsi Diet (3ltr, £2.25)

Pepsi Max Cherry (3ltr, £2.25)

This is also is running in conjunction with Iceland’s previous announcement that school lunch vouchers will be redeemable at Iceland and The Food Warehouse, along with bonus points for every £1 spent.

Where is my nearest Iceland or The Food Warehouse in Liverpool?

You can still visit Iceland and The Food Warehouse head of their early closing at the following areas:

Iceland

Williamson Square - Unit 3/4 Williamson Square, St John Centre, Liverpool, L1 1EQ

Wavertree Road - Unit 1 Wavertree Retail Park, Wavertree Road, Liverpool L7 5LZ

Breck Road - 176/178 Breck Road, Liverpool, L5 6PX

Birkenhead FWH - Unit 6, Rock Retail Park, Birkenhead CH41 9DF

Birkenhead Grange Road - 221/225 Grange Road, Birkenhead, Wirral CH41 2PH

The Food Warehouse