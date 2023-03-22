Register
Eurovision 2023: Here’s why the United Kingdom’s Mae Muller won’t sing at the semi-finals in Liverpool

The running order for the two Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals 2023 have been unveiled- but the UK is not amongst them

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 18:47 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 18:48 GMT

Eurovision 2023 is getting ever closer, and the semi-final running orders have been revealed. Over 30 nations will sing across the two semi-finals, but the UK won’t be there.

Nations including Australia and Poland will be taking part in the semi-finals, vying for a spot in the final at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena. However, the first time we’ll see the UK’s entry Mia Muller performers will be at the final.

This is because the UK is one of Eurivion’s ‘Big 5’. This means that they will not need to sing in the semi-final and will be given a place in the final.

The full ‘Big 5’ line-up is UK, France, Italy, Spain and Germany. Essentially, these nations don’t need to qualify for the final because they give the most money to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Full list of nation’s taking part and their acts

  • Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje
  • Armenia: Brunette - Future Lover
  • Australia: Voyager - Promise
  • Austria: Teya & Salena - Who the Hell is Edgar?
  • Azerbaijan: TuralTuranX - Tell Me More
  • Belgium: Gustaph - Because of You
  • Croatia: Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!
  • Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou - Break a Broken Heart
  • Czech Republic: Vesna - My Sister’s Crown
  • Denmark: Reiley - Breaking My Heart
  • Estonia: Alika - Bridges
  • Finland: Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha
  • France: La Zarra - Évidemment
  • Georgia: Iru Khechanovi
  • Germany: Lord of the Lost - Blood and Glitter
  • Greece: Victor Vernicos - What They Say
  • Iceland: Diljá - Power
  • Ireland: Wild Youth - We Are One
Liverpool’s Eurovision makeover
  • Israel: Noa Kirel - Unicorn
  • Italy: Marco Mengoni - Due Vite
  • Latvia: Sudden Lights - Aija
  • Lithuania: Monika Linkytė - Stay
  • Malta: The Busker - Dance (Our Own Party)
  • Moldova: Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna
  • Netherlands: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper - Burning Daylight
  • Norway: Alessandra - Queen of Kings
  • Poland: Blanca - Solo
  • Portugal: Mimi Cat - Ai Coracao
  • Romania: Theodor Andrei - D.G.T
  • San Marino: Piqued Jacks - Like an Animal
  • Serbia: Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava
  • Slovenia: Joker Out - Carpe Diem
  • Sweden: Loreen - Tattoo
  • Spain: Blanca Paloma - Eaea
  • Switzerland: Remo Forrer - Watergun
  • United Kingdom: Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song
  • Ukraine: TVORCHI - Heart of Steel
