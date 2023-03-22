The running order for the two Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals 2023 have been unveiled- but the UK is not amongst them

Eurovision 2023 is getting ever closer, and the semi-final running orders have been revealed. Over 30 nations will sing across the two semi-finals, but the UK won’t be there.

Nations including Australia and Poland will be taking part in the semi-finals, vying for a spot in the final at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena. However, the first time we’ll see the UK’s entry Mia Muller performers will be at the final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is because the UK is one of Eurivion’s ‘Big 5’. This means that they will not need to sing in the semi-final and will be given a place in the final.

The full ‘Big 5’ line-up is UK, France, Italy, Spain and Germany. Essentially, these nations don’t need to qualify for the final because they give the most money to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Full list of nation’s taking part and their acts

Advertisement

Advertisement

Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje

Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje Armenia: Brunette - Future Lover

Brunette - Future Lover Australia: Voyager - Promise

Voyager - Promise Austria: Teya & Salena - Who the Hell is Edgar?

Teya & Salena - Who the Hell is Edgar? Azerbaijan: TuralTuranX - Tell Me More

TuralTuranX - Tell Me More Belgium: Gustaph - Because of You

Gustaph - Because of You Croatia: Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!

Let 3 - Mama ŠČ! Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou - Break a Broken Heart

Andrew Lambrou - Break a Broken Heart Czech Republic: Vesna - My Sister’s Crown

Vesna - My Sister’s Crown Denmark: Reiley - Breaking My Heart

Reiley - Breaking My Heart Estonia: Alika - Bridges

Alika - Bridges Finland: Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha

Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha France: La Zarra - Évidemment

La Zarra - Évidemment Georgia: Iru Khechanovi

Iru Khechanovi Germany: Lord of the Lost - Blood and Glitter

Lord of the Lost - Blood and Glitter Greece: Victor Vernicos - What They Say

Victor Vernicos - What They Say Iceland : Diljá - Power

: Diljá - Power Ireland: Wild Youth - We Are One

Liverpool’s Eurovision makeover