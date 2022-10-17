8 common reasons for kids nightmares explained

These are the common reasons behind kids nightmares

The experts revealed that eight of the most common nightmare themes for children include dreaming about:

1. Monsters

· Usually suggests that you are facing mental and emotional distress in your waking life

2. Drowning

· Usually suggests that you are feeling overwhelmed or might even represent control issues

3. Getting lost or losing something important

Advertisement

· Usually suggests that you are anxious about something

4. Being chased

· Usually suggests that you are anxious about something, or experiencing heightened or ongoing stress

5. Feeling trapped

· Usually suggests that you are caught in a difficult, restrictive, or even dangerous situation

6. Natural disasters

Advertisement

· Usually suggests that you are nervous about a big change related to feelings of security, or the plans, goals, and the hopes you had for the immediate future

7. Public humiliation/catastrophe (things going wrong for them publicly)

· Usually suggests that you have feelings about being exposed as ill-prepared, incompetent, or deserving of shame

8. Teeth falling out

· Usually suggests that you are feeling a loss of control, or are worried about losing something or someone important to you

Common causes for nightmares include: watching something frightening, like TV programme or a film; being worried, stressed, or anxious; some medication; mental health conditions, such as PTSD.

Advertisement

Julia Boullemier, founder of Little Wishlist, commented that “dreams (including nightmares) are often a way for children to process their emotions and thoughts.

This may also include events that have happened to them.