As many of us overhaul our wardrobes with a/w clothes, we take a look at Liverpool’s best fashion influencers who provide style inspiration on Instagram

Whether it be for a night out on the town, a shopping trip to Liverpool One or off to the Aintree races, a Scouse girl knows how to look stylish and super glamorous at any event.

Liverpool has gained a reputation for its football, culture, history and fashion, with Jodie Comer, Abbey Clancy, Colleen Rooney and Kim Catterall among the stylish stars from the City.

“The amazing thing about Liverpool, is you see lots of different styles from people and that’s what I love about it. It’s such a varied city for fashion,” influencer Chloe Woods told LiverpoolWorld.

As many of us look to Black Friday sales to overhaul our wardrobes with autumn and winter wear, we’ve rounded up the best fashionistas from Liverpool who provide free style inspiration on Instagram.

Here are 8 fashion influencers you should be following online.

Jess Flanagan

After leaving her glam life in New York behind Jess returned home to Liverpool. She has an Instagram following of over 47,000 followers and shares stunning images of herself in captivating outfits.

The new mum to baby girl Paloma also shares her style tips for maternity wear, which prove you can still look ultra-glam whilst pregnant.

She is often seen wearing huge dark sunglasses and affordable brands like Zara, ASOS and Noughts and Kisses.

Posting under the handle @jessflanagan, follow Jess for mum style with a chic edge.

Alexander Mcnally

If you are looking for effortless style inspiration, then Liverpool-born Alexander is the one to follow. Alexander already boasts an eye-watering Instagram following of 13,000 and is still growing.

The influencer, who is often spotted at Paris Fashion Week, has embraced minimalist style. She teams neutral tones with black blazers and beautiful floral dresses.

As well as being a new mum to her son Mikey, Alexander is a Mental Health Ambassador. She has also been sharing her new home renovation journey.

Lydia Jane Alice

Lydia is like a modern-day Marylin Monroe, with her blonde wavy hair and vintage Hollywood glam style. She shares her looks with over 17,000 Instagram followers.

Mixing high street brands with eBay and vintage finds, Lydia proves that vintage fashion can be very wearable and timeless.

The 27-year-old posts under the handle @lydiajanealice.

Emily Bull

Emily started her career as a personal shopper for Topshop, but has gone on to build a huge Instagram following of over 6,000 followers.

The fashion stylist creates classic outfit idea combinations with pops of colour added using a handbag or pair of shoes.

She has simple outfit ideas to help you mix and match items for workwear, nights out and casual events - so you will never think you have nothing to wear.

Sarah Roberts

Sarah has racked up an impressive 100,000 followers on her Instagram account by sharing neutral high-street fashion and daily outfit inspiration

She is one to watch, if you love affordable High Street brands such as Primark, H&M, River Island, Zara and Stradivarius.

The style enthusiast often shares ‘get ready with me’ videos which are perfect if you are looking for chic workwear outfit ideas or casual day wear.

Aime Dev

Proving that plus-size fashion is a force to be reckoned with, Aime shares her stunning outfit combinations with over 91,000 followers on Instagram.

She has become known for embracing her curves and not shying away from colour, while donning beautiful dresses and striking swimsuits.

The fashion creative wears affordable swimsuits and bikinis from brands such as Pretty Little Thing, River Island and ASOS.

Stephi La Reine

Do you find neutrals a tad dull or boring? Do you prefer wearing all the colours of the rainbow? Then Stephi is the fashion influencer you need in your life.

The rainbow-haired influencer, who is all about bright and colourful outfits, boasts over 53,000 followers on Instagram.

Based in Liverpool, she will inspire you to wear bold outfits and even mix print with stripes.

Follow @stephilareine for stunning images of Liverpool, glam rock style and some colourful make-up tips too.

Chloe Woods

Chloe shares her take on a bohemian cowgirl with 12,000 followers, while demonstrating why bold prints aren’t to be ignored.

If you believe that cowgirl boots never truly go out of style and need some inspo as to what to wear with them, Chole has got you covered.

With paisley kimonos, 70s-style suede fringing and an array of matching hats, she provides daily inspiration for quirky girl-next-door style.

