The sun is shining on Liverpool, and while unsettled conditions are expected in a couple of days, Saturday (May 11) is set to be another beautiful day. And, what better way to enjoy the warm weather than sitting in a lovely beer garden with a cold drink?

The city is filled with wonderful pubs, bars and restaurants and many have large outdoor seating areas, perfect for socialising with friends, having a drink (or three) and soaking up the rays.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers which local venues havee the best beer gardens, and have compiled a list of the top suggestions - as well as a few of our personal favourites too. Below are some fabulous outdoor spots in the city, perfect for enjoying the spring sunshine while you can. Did your favourite make the list?

1 . Ye Cracke, Rice Street L1 Ye Cracke in Liverpool is known for being the pub where John Lennon used to drink, and continues to be loved by the local community. The 19th century pub offers a range of drinks and outdoor seating. Photo: Local TV

2 . The Red Lion, Slater Street L1 The Red Lion is a cosy pub in the heart of Liverpool city centre, offering cask ales and bar snacks. With a beer garden and courtyard, it is the ideal spot for a drink in the sunshine, and makes you feel like you're on holiday. Photo: The Red Lion, Slater Street

3 . The Black Horse, Walton L4 The Black Horse is a Greene King pub in Walton, with a range of food and drink, as well as a beer garden. Expect traditional pub grub and friendly vibes. Photo: Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

4 . Free State Kitchen, Maryland Street L1 Free State Kitchen is an American-style restaurant, serving wings, burgers and more. The restaurant has a large beer garden, with benches and umbrellas, perfect for al fresco dining or a few drinks Photo: Free State Kitchen