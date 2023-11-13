Here are the best* Chinese restaurants and takeaways in and around Liverpool, where they are, how they rated and what reviewers said. They are listed in alphabetical order. |
*Please note, some highly rated restaurants were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.
1. Chamber 36, Berry Street
⭐ Chamber 36 has a 4.5 out of five rating on Trip Advisor from 994 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in August 2022. 📝 Airy, emerald-hued eatery offering Pan-Asian street fare such as dim sum plus cocktails & tea. 💬 “Excellent food, very reasonably priced! Food was really good, and the staff were very knowledgeable for recommendations to our own personal taste.” 📍45-49 Berry St, Liverpool L1 9DF Photo: Chamber 36
2. Chy, Renshaw Street
⭐ Chy has a Trip Advisor rating of 4.5 from 983 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2018. 📝 Luxury Chinese restaurant serving an exquisite selection of authentic Chinese dishes. 💬 "Superb service and great classic Chinese food. The salt and pepper ribs were fantastic, and only just outshone all the rest of the wonderful food. Service was quick efficient and always done with a smile." 📍 5 - 9 Renshaw Street, Liverpool L1 2SA Photo: Chy
3. Chy, South Road
⭐ Chy has a Trip Advisor rating of 4.5 from 303 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in July 2020. 📝 Luxury Chinese restaurant serving an exquisite selection of authentic Chinese dishes. 💬 "This was our first time eating at Chy and what an experience! The food and customer service was outstanding and we will be returning very soon." 📍98 South Road, Waterloo L22 0LY Photo: Chy
4. Eastern Delight, Borough Road
⭐ Eastern Delight is rated 4.5 out of five on Trip Advisor from 153 reviews and was handed a five star rating by the Food Standards Agency in December 2022. 📝 A family run Chinese restaurant for over 40 years, specialising in Cantonese, Beijing & English cuisine. 💬 "Excellent food, friendly staff, amazing gluten free menu, and the staff are well trained with cross contamination for food allergies, will definitely be going back soon." 📍Borough Road, Tranmere, Wirral CH42 9JG Photo: Eastern Delight