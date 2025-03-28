11 Liverpool restaurants, takeaways and cafes handed new food hygiene ratings - one gets zero

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:51 BST

The latest food hygiene ratings have been released for 11 Liverpool eateries, with one receiving a zero.

11 Liverpool restaurants, takeaways and cafes have been given new food hygiene ratings, including one score of zero, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

The latest rankings were published on March 27 and give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website. Information is correct as of March 28, 2025.

Take a look below to see how your local restaurants fared.

Hi Kitty received a five star rating following an inspection on March 25, 2025.

1. Hi Kitty, East Prescot Road, Liverpool L14 1PW

Hi Kitty received a five star rating following an inspection on March 25, 2025. | Victoria Jones

Harry's Kitchen received a five star rating following an inspection on March 25, 2025.

2. Harry's Kitchen, 179 Rathbone Road, Old Swan, Liverpool L13 1BA

Harry's Kitchen received a five star rating following an inspection on March 25, 2025. | Google

Pepe's received a five star rating following an inspection on March 19, 2025.

3. Pepe's, Hope Street, Liverpool L1 9BQ

Pepe's received a five star rating following an inspection on March 19, 2025. | Pepe's / Google

Chiu's received a five star rating following an inspection on March 17, 2025.

4. Chiu's, 145 Park Road, Liverpool L8 6SE

Chiu's received a five star rating following an inspection on March 17, 2025. | Google Street View

