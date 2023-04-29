Liverpool is perfect for foodies.
Liverpool is a city that continues to grow and thrive, fifteen years after being named European Capital of Culture. The food and drink scene continues to impress, with a wide range of cuisines and dining styles, from fine dining to street food markets.
Whether you’re after classic Scouse dishes or the opportunity to try new flavours from overseas, there is something for everyone.
Time Out has named the ‘28 best restaurants in Liverpool’ and these are the top 12 that feature on their list.
1. The Art School
The Art School, Sugnall Street, bags the number one spot. Time Out said: “Aocus on exquisite, beautifully-prepared British cooking” Photo: Google Street View
2. Roski
Röski is one for diners who like to try inventive and different food. Time Out said: “It’s headed up by Anton Piotrowski, a former winner of MasterChef: The Professionals, and the menu makes inventive use of homegrown British ingredients. Everything’s immaculately presented – so bring your camera.” Photo: Google
3. Hafla Hafla
Lark Lane’s Hafla Hafla is a street food venue, with tons of veggie and vegan options. Time Out said: “They have spent years perfecting their kebab recipe, bursting with flavours you’ll think about for weeks afterwards." Photo: @hafla_hafla_ via Instagram
4. Belzan
Belzan is a neighbourhood bistro on Smithdown Road, with a menu that changes seasonally. Time Out said: “Recently added to the Michelin Guide, Belzan’s constantly changing menu is a sensory delight. The staff are knowledgeable and friendly and it’s worth trusting them as they guide you through the menu." Photo: Belzan