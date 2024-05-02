12 of Liverpool's best beer gardens to enjoy a drink in the sunshine

There are few things better than enjoying a drink in a beer garden, whether you opt for a pint, a cocktail or a cold glass of lemonade. It’s a sign that summer is coming and the perfect way to spend an evening after work or (most of) a long weekend.

In true British fashion, the early May bank holiday weekend may see changeable weather conditions with rain showers but, there is the chance of a few hours of sunshine and the opportunity to enjoy a pint in the sun - without a big coat on - for the first time this year.

To save you searching for the perfect beer garden, we have taken a look Google reviews for some of the highest-rated* pubs in and around Liverpool city centre, with reviewers mentioning outdoor seating areas, and come up with a list of 12 of the best. Did your favourite local make the list? *Each venue has a Google rating of at least 4.3 out of five stars and a minimum of 100 reviews. No particular order.

1 . Black Lodge, Kings Dock Street Black Lodge is an independent brewery and taproom in the Baltic Triangle, creating beers to enjoy on-site or to order online. There are a number of benches outside, creating a lovely beer garden during the warmer months. And, it's just a few steps away from Sub Rosa too. ⭐ It has 4.6 out of five stars from 146 reviews. ✍️ One reviewer said: "Big selection of beers and decent food. Great place to visit during sunny days due to a lot of seats outside. The place is quite hidden and not overcrowded." Photo: Black Lodge Brewery

2 . Free State Kitchen, Maryland Street Free State Kitchen is an American-style restaurant, serving wings, burgers and more. The restaurant has a large beer garden, with benches and umbrellas, perfect for al fresco dining or a few drinks. ⭐ It has 4.7 out of five stars from 924 reviews. ✍️ One reviewer said: "Excellent burger cooked to your liking and great fries. The large well kept beer garden was unexpected in the heart of the city and a real sun trap. I could have spent the whole afternoon there." Photo: Free State Kitchen

3 . The Belvedere Arms, Sugnall Street The Belvedere Arms is a lovely pub hidden away in the Georgian Quarter, offering local ales. It has a small outdoor seating area at the front, but still feels private. ⭐ It has 4.5 out of five stars from 528 reviews. ✍️ One reviewer said: "Excellent little pub. Superb real ales. Outdoor seating too." Photo: The Belvedere Arms

4 . Thomas Rigby’s, Dale Street Thomas Rigby’s is one of Liverpool’s oldest pubs, located on Dale Street. The historic venue serves cask beers and traditional pub grub, and has a large courtyard. ⭐ It has 4.3 out five stars from more than 1,700 reviews. ✍️ One reviewer said: "Perfect beer garden to drink your Sunday afternoons away with your mates." Photo: Google Street View