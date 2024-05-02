12 of Liverpool's best beer gardens to enjoy a drink in the sunshine

There are few things better than enjoying a drink in a beer garden, whether you opt for a pint, a cocktail or a cold glass of lemonade. It’s a sign that summer is coming and the perfect way to spend an evening after work or (most of) a long weekend.
In true British fashion, the early May bank holiday weekend may see changeable weather conditions with rain showers but, there is the chance of a few hours of sunshine and the opportunity to enjoy a pint in the sun - without a big coat on - for the first time this year.
To save you searching for the perfect beer garden, we have taken a look Google reviews for some of the highest-rated* pubs in and around Liverpool city centre, with reviewers mentioning outdoor seating areas, and come up with a list of 12 of the best. Did your favourite local make the list? *Each venue has a Google rating of at least 4.3 out of five stars and a minimum of 100 reviews. No particular order.
1. Black Lodge, Kings Dock Street
Black Lodge is an independent brewery and taproom in the Baltic Triangle, creating beers to enjoy on-site or to order online. There are a number of benches outside, creating a lovely beer garden during the warmer months. And, it's just a few steps away from Sub Rosa too. ⭐ It has 4.6 out of five stars from 146 reviews. ✍️ One reviewer said: "Big selection of beers and decent food. Great place to visit during sunny days due to a lot of seats outside. The place is quite hidden and not overcrowded." Photo: Black Lodge Brewery
2. Free State Kitchen, Maryland Street
Free State Kitchen is an American-style restaurant, serving wings, burgers and more. The restaurant has a large beer garden, with benches and umbrellas, perfect for al fresco dining or a few drinks. ⭐ It has 4.7 out of five stars from 924 reviews. ✍️ One reviewer said: "Excellent burger cooked to your liking and great fries. The large well kept beer garden was unexpected in the heart of the city and a real sun trap. I could have spent the whole afternoon there." Photo: Free State Kitchen
3. The Belvedere Arms, Sugnall Street
The Belvedere Arms is a lovely pub hidden away in the Georgian Quarter, offering local ales. It has a small outdoor seating area at the front, but still feels private. ⭐ It has 4.5 out of five stars from 528 reviews. ✍️ One reviewer said: "Excellent little pub. Superb real ales. Outdoor seating too." Photo: The Belvedere Arms
4. Thomas Rigby’s, Dale Street
Thomas Rigby’s is one of Liverpool’s oldest pubs, located on Dale Street. The historic venue serves cask beers and traditional pub grub, and has a large courtyard. ⭐ It has 4.3 out five stars from more than 1,700 reviews. ✍️ One reviewer said: "Perfect beer garden to drink your Sunday afternoons away with your mates." Photo: Google Street View
