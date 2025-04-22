13 best Italian restaurants in Liverpool according to your Tripadvisor reviews

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 09:41 BST

Italian is a popular choice of cuisine, with delicious pasta dishes and authentic pizza pies being loved by many.

From pizza and pasta to antipasti and tiramisu, there are plenty of fabulous, authentic Italian restaurants across Liverpool that you need to visit. But, with so many to chose from, which eateries are the best of the best?

We have scoured Tripadvisor to find the most-loved Italian restaurants in Liverpool, recommended by your reviews.

Take a look at the gallery below to see Liverpool’s top 13 Italian restaurants ranked in descending order by Tripadvisor.

Neapolitan Pizza & Bar, Lime Street.

1. Neapolitan Pizza & Bar, Lime Street

Neapolitan Pizza & Bar, Lime Street. | Neapolitan

Aldente, Lark Lane.

2. Aldente, Lark Lane

Aldente, Lark Lane. | Aldente

Cucina di Vincenzo, Woolton Road.

3. Cucina di Vincenzo, Woolton Road

Cucina di Vincenzo, Woolton Road. | Google

Rudy's, Albert Dock.

4. Rudy's, Albert Dock

Rudy's, Albert Dock. | Emma Dukes

