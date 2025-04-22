From pizza and pasta to antipasti and tiramisu, there are plenty of fabulous, authentic Italian restaurants across Liverpool that you need to visit. But, with so many to chose from, which eateries are the best of the best?
We have scoured Tripadvisor to find the most-loved Italian restaurants in Liverpool, recommended by your reviews.
Take a look at the gallery below to see Liverpool’s top 13 Italian restaurants ranked in descending order by Tripadvisor.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.