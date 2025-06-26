Liverpool’s buzzing food and drink scene continues to evolve, with exciting new bars and restaurants opening their doors and the city remaining a top choice for foodies.
But, with new openings come closures and many incredible restaurants, bars and cafes have closed their doors over the years.
Some of my all time favourite restaurants are long gone, having closed without warning or shut up shop due to the cost of living crisis.
Here are 13 wonderful eateries I wish I could bring back.
1. KaiBaiBo, Slater Street
Named after the Korean game of ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’, KaiBaiBo was set up by brothers Robin and Chris Turner in December 2022. Located on Slater Street, the popular restaurant quickly gained a cult following with many - including me - becoming obsessed with its delicious ramen bowls and Korean street food. It sadly closed earlier this year. | KaiBaiBo
2. Potts Coffee & Kitchen, Slater Street
Potts Coffee & Kitchen was a plant-based cafe on Slater Street. It suddenly closed down without warning in 2022. | Emma Dukes
3. Petit Café du Quartier, Allerton Road
Petit Café Du Quartier on Allerton Road closed in February 2025. The French-style jazz and wine bar chain, operated by city businessman Paul Senior, boasted three branches in the city - including Allerton Road, Berry Street in the city centre and its new venue on Lark Lane. | Emma Dukes
4. The Nakery, Berry Street
The quirky cafe on Berry Street was known for raw, plant-based treats, including waffles and cakes, as well as smoothies and specialist hot drinks. It closed down in 2022. | The Nakery via Facebook.
