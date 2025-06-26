1 . KaiBaiBo, Slater Street

Named after the Korean game of ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’, KaiBaiBo was set up by brothers Robin and Chris Turner in December 2022. Located on Slater Street, the popular restaurant quickly gained a cult following with many - including me - becoming obsessed with its delicious ramen bowls and Korean street food. It sadly closed earlier this year. | KaiBaiBo