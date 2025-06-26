13 lost Liverpool restaurants, bars and cafes I'd bring back in a heartbeat

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Jun 2025, 08:45 BST

We have sadly lost many fantastic Liverpool restaurants over the years and these are the ones I’d bring back in a heartbeat.

Liverpool’s buzzing food and drink scene continues to evolve, with exciting new bars and restaurants opening their doors and the city remaining a top choice for foodies.

But, with new openings come closures and many incredible restaurants, bars and cafes have closed their doors over the years.

- New Italian restaurant coming to quaint Merseyside village 'very soon'

Some of my all time favourite restaurants are long gone, having closed without warning or shut up shop due to the cost of living crisis.

Here are 13 wonderful eateries I wish I could bring back.

Named after the Korean game of ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’, KaiBaiBo was set up by brothers Robin and Chris Turner in December 2022. Located on Slater Street, the popular restaurant quickly gained a cult following with many - including me - becoming obsessed with its delicious ramen bowls and Korean street food. It sadly closed earlier this year.

1. KaiBaiBo, Slater Street

Named after the Korean game of ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’, KaiBaiBo was set up by brothers Robin and Chris Turner in December 2022. Located on Slater Street, the popular restaurant quickly gained a cult following with many - including me - becoming obsessed with its delicious ramen bowls and Korean street food. It sadly closed earlier this year. | KaiBaiBo

Potts Coffee & Kitchen was a plant-based cafe on Slater Street. It suddenly closed down without warning in 2022.

2. Potts Coffee & Kitchen, Slater Street

Potts Coffee & Kitchen was a plant-based cafe on Slater Street. It suddenly closed down without warning in 2022. | Emma Dukes

Petit Café Du Quartier on Allerton Road closed in February 2025. The French-style jazz and wine bar chain, operated by city businessman Paul Senior, boasted three branches in the city - including Allerton Road, Berry Street in the city centre and its new venue on Lark Lane.

3. Petit Café du Quartier, Allerton Road

Petit Café Du Quartier on Allerton Road closed in February 2025. The French-style jazz and wine bar chain, operated by city businessman Paul Senior, boasted three branches in the city - including Allerton Road, Berry Street in the city centre and its new venue on Lark Lane. | Emma Dukes

The quirky cafe on Berry Street was known for raw, plant-based treats, including waffles and cakes, as well as smoothies and specialist hot drinks. It closed down in 2022.

4. The Nakery, Berry Street

The quirky cafe on Berry Street was known for raw, plant-based treats, including waffles and cakes, as well as smoothies and specialist hot drinks. It closed down in 2022. | The Nakery via Facebook.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:first person
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice