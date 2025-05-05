The sun is shining and, while it still quite mild outside, the blue skies have us craving a cold sweet treat. Luckily, Liverpool and its surrounding areas are filled with incredible ice cream parlours and dessert shops, serving up gelato, ice cream and fro-yo.

To make choosing where to grab a sweet treat that little bit easier, we have scoured Google reviews to find the best ice cream parlours - according to customers. In no particular order, here are 13 of the highest rated* ice cream parlours in Liverpool and its surrounding areas.

*Please note, we have only included eateries with at least 40 reviews.

1 . Churn & Chill, Grove Road, Wirral Churn & Chill, Grove Road, has five out of five stars on Google, from 99 reviews. The gelato and coffee shop in Hoylake serves a wide range of interesting flavours | Churn & Chill

2 . Nicholls of Parkgate, Parkgate, Wirral Nicholls of Parkgate, Neston, has 4.7 out of five stars on Google and over 1,600 reviews. The ice cream shop is incredibly popular with locals and a must-visit during the summer months. | Nicholls of Parkgate

3 . Heavenly Desserts, The Strand, Liverpool Heavenly Desserts has a 4.7 out of five star Google rating, from more than 5,000 reviews. It serves a host of sweet treats including ice cream. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4 . Flissys, Thurstaston, Wirral Flissys has 4.7 out of five stars on Google, and over 1,000 reviews. The Wirral coffee shop is popular with locals, and the perfect stop-off point for walkers - there’s even dog ice cream! | Flissys