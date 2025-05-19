Going for a sit-down curry or ordering a tasty, spicy feast to enjoy at home is one of life’s little pleasures, and Liverpool is brimming with excellent restaurants serving delicious Indian dishes.

Whether you fancy a Korma or a Jalfrezi, there are endless options to choose from to fulfil your need for a top-notch curry with all the sides.

We have narrowed now the best Indian restaurants for a curry in the city, based on your Google reviews. Each venue has at least 50 Google reviews and is classed by Google as an Indian restaurant.

Take a look at the top 13 restaurants below.

1 . Ikkayees Indian Restaurant, Hunter Street Ikkayees Indian Restaurant has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 1,300 Google reviews. | Submitted

2 . Pshdar Kurdish Restaurant, London Road Pshdar Kurdish Restaurant has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 108 Google reviews. | Google

3 . Biryani Bowl, Kensington Biryani Bowl has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 97 Google reviews. | Biryani Bowl

4 . Sanskruti, Bixteth Street Sanskruti Restaurant has a 4.7 out of five star rating, from 2,100 Google reviews. | Google