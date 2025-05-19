Top 13 best Indian restaurants in Liverpool for a great curry, according to your Google reviews

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 19th May 2025, 11:19 BST

Experience the best Indian cuisine in Liverpool with these top-rated restaurants, as chosen by your reviews.

Going for a sit-down curry or ordering a tasty, spicy feast to enjoy at home is one of life’s little pleasures, and Liverpool is brimming with excellent restaurants serving delicious Indian dishes.

Whether you fancy a Korma or a Jalfrezi, there are endless options to choose from to fulfil your need for a top-notch curry with all the sides.

We have narrowed now the best Indian restaurants for a curry in the city, based on your Google reviews. Each venue has at least 50 Google reviews and is classed by Google as an Indian restaurant.

Take a look at the top 13 restaurants below.

Ikkayees Indian Restaurant has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 1,300 Google reviews.

1. Ikkayees Indian Restaurant, Hunter Street

Ikkayees Indian Restaurant has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 1,300 Google reviews. | Submitted

Pshdar Kurdish Restaurant has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 108 Google reviews.

2. Pshdar Kurdish Restaurant, London Road

Pshdar Kurdish Restaurant has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 108 Google reviews. | Google

Biryani Bowl has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 97 Google reviews.

3. Biryani Bowl, Kensington

Biryani Bowl has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 97 Google reviews. | Biryani Bowl

Sanskruti Restaurant has a 4.7 out of five star rating, from 2,100 Google reviews.

4. Sanskruti, Bixteth Street

Sanskruti Restaurant has a 4.7 out of five star rating, from 2,100 Google reviews. | Google

