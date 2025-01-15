14 of the best-rated bagel places in the UK

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 15th Jan 2025, 13:07 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 13:07 BST

A breakfast of champions 🥯

Bagels are one of the most filling and delicious breakfast options, which has seen a growing rise in popularity due to the TikTok ‘Bagel Trend’ in 2024.

Bagels have become much more unique in recent years, with plenty of filling options to choose from, including salmon and spicy meats.

Here are the 14 best places for a bagel in the UK.

UK Today - morning headlines in your inbox - sign up now

B Bagel is a London-based bakery which specialises in bagels. B Bagel has six shops across London, including in the likes of Soho, Chelsea and Camden. Bagels are freshly baked, and bagel ‘platters’ can also be purchased to share with others!

1. B Bagel, London

B Bagel is a London-based bakery which specialises in bagels. B Bagel has six shops across London, including in the likes of Soho, Chelsea and Camden. Bagels are freshly baked, and bagel ‘platters’ can also be purchased to share with others! | B Bagel-Google

Located on Queens Road in Bristol, Little Bagel Co is the place to be for a delicious bagel. Little Bagel Co is inspired by the US East Coast and uses South West ingredients in its bagels.

2. Little Bagel Co, Bristol

Located on Queens Road in Bristol, Little Bagel Co is the place to be for a delicious bagel. Little Bagel Co is inspired by the US East Coast and uses South West ingredients in its bagels. | Tom Castle

Delaney’s in Southsea is Portsmouth’s answer to delicious bagels. While the cafe isn’t necessarily a dedicated bagel spot (it is more of a day to night cafe), it has received plenty of praise for its bagel selection.

3. Delaney’s, Portsmouth

Delaney’s in Southsea is Portsmouth’s answer to delicious bagels. While the cafe isn’t necessarily a dedicated bagel spot (it is more of a day to night cafe), it has received plenty of praise for its bagel selection. | Delaneys-Google

Bagel Factory is Birmingham’s top spot for a made-to-order bagel with a unique filling. Customers have praised Bagel Factory for its attentive staff, food quality and selection of choice.

4. Bagel Factory, Birmingham

Bagel Factory is Birmingham’s top spot for a made-to-order bagel with a unique filling. Customers have praised Bagel Factory for its attentive staff, food quality and selection of choice. | Bagel Factory-Google

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostFood
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice