While Liverpool is a fantastic spot for a fun-filled night out, some of Merseyside’s pubs have earned themselves a reputation for being crime havens or places where you’ll likely see a fight.

We asked our readers on Facebook to name Merseyside’s roughest ever pubs and received over 1,400 comments. Many mentioned the same handful of boozers, with locals sharing stories from over the years.

Using the comments, we have put together a list of Merseyside’s ‘roughest’ pubs which features 15 of the most mentioned sites. The majority no longer exist, with some forced to close due to reports of crimes.

Take a look at the gallery below and let us know which pubs you think are the roughest.

1 . The Bow and Arrow, Liverpool The Bow and Arrow was known for being rough, with fights often breaking out. Ricky Tomlinson previously said he ‘feared for his life’ when performing a gig at the now lost pub. | Sue Adair

2 . Eagle and Child, Huyton The Eagle and Child received the most mentions from our readers, with one noting: "You could go in empty handed come out with two steaks, a leg of lamb, an iron or a pile of towels it was better than TJs. | Stock image

3 . The Western Approaches, Liverpool Some readers noted The Western Approaches as being 'rough' while others said they remember it being 'alright'. | Google

4 . The Oyster Catcher, Leasowe The Oyster Catcher was a particularly notorious pub. One reader said: " I went in there once scared to pull a note out. One pint and I was out of there felt like I was in a western saloon all staring at me." | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0