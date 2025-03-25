17 of the best places for a great lunch in Liverpool, according to our readers

By Emma Dukes

Published 25th Mar 2025, 08:27 BST

Discover the top 17 places for a great lunch in Liverpool, from cosy cafes to modern restaurants, as chosen by our readers.

From cosy coffee shops to old-school cafes and modern restaurants, Liverpool is full of fantastic places for a bite to eat. But, where are the best places to grab lunch?

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers where they would recommend for a ‘great lunch’ in the city and have put together the responses to create a guide to the top places for lunch.

Take a look at the gallery below to see 17 of the best spots for a great lunch in Liverpool.

A Small Fish in a Big Pond is a lovely cafe on Water Street, serving fresh sandwiches, treats and hot drinks.

| Emma Dukes

The Blackburne Arms is a popular Gastro pub, serving up fancy pub classics.

| The Blackburne Arms-Google

The Quarter is a family run eatery, which has been running for twenty years. A range of pizzas, pastas and salads are available and our readers love it.

| The Quarter

Almost Famous is adored by locals and serves up juicy beef burgers. It was closed for a short time but has since reopened under new management.

| Almost Famous

