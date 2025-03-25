17 of the best places for a great lunch in Liverpool, according to our readers

From cosy coffee shops to old-school cafes and modern restaurants, Liverpool is full of fantastic places for a bite to eat. But, where are the best places to grab lunch?

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers where they would recommend for a ‘great lunch’ in the city and have put together the responses to create a guide to the top places for lunch.

Take a look at the gallery below to see 17 of the best spots for a great lunch in Liverpool.

1 . A Small Fish in a Big Pond, Water Street A Small Fish in a Big Pond is a lovely cafe on Water Street, serving fresh sandwiches, treats and hot drinks. | Emma Dukes

2 . The Blackburne Arms, Catharine Street The Blackburne Arms is a popular Gastro pub, serving up fancy pub classics. | The Blackburne Arms-Google

3 . The Quarter, Falkner Street The Quarter is a family run eatery, which has been running for twenty years. A range of pizzas, pastas and salads are available and our readers love it. | The Quarter

4 . Almost Famous, Liverpool Almost Famous is adored by locals and serves up juicy beef burgers. It was closed for a short time but has since reopened under new management. | Almost Famous