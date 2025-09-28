The best UK pubs have been named in the Great British Pub Awards 2025.

The awards celebrate the best in hospitality and community spirit across the UK pub scene, whittling down to the winners from hundreds of entrants.

A judging panel led by top industry experts chose the winning pubs across 18 categories including the likes of Best Community Pub, Best Sustainable Pub and Best Pub for Dogs.

Here is your guide to the best pubs to visit in the UK - according to the Great British Pub Awards 2025.

1 . Overall Great British Pub of the Year and Best Town Pub Crown Wharf, Stone, Staffordshire | Tripadvisor-Keefnjojo.jpg

2 . Best Beer Pub - Sponsored by SIBA's Indie Beer Campaign Blind Jack’s, Knareborough | Google-Miles Ogley.jpg

3 . Best Community Pub - Sponsored by Square Chaplin’s & The Cellar Bar, Boscombe, Bournemouth | Google-Tomasz Gold.jpg

4 . Best Country Pub The Fleece Inn, Bretforton, Eversham, Worcestershire | Google-The Fleece Inn.jpg