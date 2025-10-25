The latest scores published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the FSA website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct at the time of writing - October 24, 2025.

Take a look at 20 of the latest ratings below.

1 . Golden Park, New Chester Road, Bromborough CH62 7HF Golden Park received a rating of five out of five following an inspection on October 22, 2025. | Google

2 . The Cyclist, New Chester Road, New Ferry CH62 5AD The Cyclist received a rating of five out of five following an inspection on October 21, 2025. | Google

3 . The Derby Pool, Bay View Drive, Wallasey CH45 3QS The Derby Pool received a rating of five out of five following an inspection on October 21, 2025. | Google