21 of the best pub beer gardens to visit on a sunny day across Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:00 BST

These 21 beer gardens are perfect for a sunny pint in Liverpool.

Temperatures are on the rise and the sun is shining, and there’s nothing quite like a cold drink in a sunny beer garden after a busy day.

Luckily, Liverpool is filled with brilliant pubs and bars which boast brilliant outdoor seating areas, beer gardens and terraces.

These venues were recommended for their beer gardens, according to Google reviews. Take a look at these 21 fantastic Liverpool watering holes - listed in no particular order - and see if your favourite has made the list.

The Botanist is a stunning venue on Chavasse Park, with ample outdoor seating, a bar outside and live music.

1. The Botanist, Chavasse Park

The Botanist is a stunning venue on Chavasse Park, with ample outdoor seating, a bar outside and live music.

Free State Kitchen is an American-style restaurant, serving wings, burgers and more. The restaurant has a large beer garden, with benches and umbrellas, perfect for al fresco dining or a few drinks.

2. Free State Kitchen, Maryland Street

Free State Kitchen is an American-style restaurant, serving wings, burgers and more. The restaurant has a large beer garden, with benches and umbrellas, perfect for al fresco dining or a few drinks.

Tucked away on Lark Lane, Love and Rockets is a chic pub with a hip vibe, all whilst boasting the most supreme menu filled with the best comfort food and drinks. All of which can be enjoyed sitting in its stylish and modern beer garden, littered with several benches.

3. Love and Rockets, Lark Lane

Tucked away on Lark Lane, Love and Rockets is a chic pub with a hip vibe, all whilst boasting the most supreme menu filled with the best comfort food and drinks. All of which can be enjoyed sitting in its stylish and modern beer garden, littered with several benches.

Einstein Beer Haus is in the city’s bustling Concert Square and has a huge outdoor space. The warehouse-style pub offers a large range of food and drink.

4. Einstein Beer Haus, Concert Square

Einstein Beer Haus is in the city's bustling Concert Square and has a huge outdoor space. The warehouse-style pub offers a large range of food and drink.

