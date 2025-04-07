Temperatures are on the rise and the sun is shining, and there’s nothing quite like a cold drink in a sunny beer garden after a busy day.
Luckily, Liverpool is filled with brilliant pubs and bars which boast brilliant outdoor seating areas, beer gardens and terraces.
These venues were recommended for their beer gardens, according to Google reviews. Take a look at these 21 fantastic Liverpool watering holes - listed in no particular order - and see if your favourite has made the list.
1. The Botanist, Chavasse Park
The Botanist is a stunning venue on Chavasse Park, with ample outdoor seating, a bar outside and live music. | Emma Dukes
2. Free State Kitchen, Maryland Street
Free State Kitchen is an American-style restaurant, serving wings, burgers and more. The restaurant has a large beer garden, with benches and umbrellas, perfect for al fresco dining or a few drinks. | Free State Kitchen Photo: Free State Kitchen
3. Love and Rockets, Lark Lane
Tucked away on Lark Lane, Love and Rockets is a chic pub with a hip vibe, all whilst boasting the most supreme menu filled with the best comfort food and drinks. All of which can be enjoyed sitting in its stylish and modern beer garden, littered with several benches. | Google
4. Einstein Beer Haus, Concert Square
Einstein Beer Haus is in the city’s bustling Concert Square and has a huge outdoor space. The warehouse-style pub offers a large range of food and drink. | Einstein Beer Haus
