21 Sefton businesses have been given new food hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

The latest rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food , how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website and were visited by inspectors in February. Information is correct as of March 3, 2025. Take a look below to see how your local restaurants fared. Please note, businesses which are closed or could not be identified have not been included.

1 . College Fryer, College Road, Crosby College Fryer received a five star rating after an inspection on February 18, 2025. | Google Street View

2 . Formby Ladies' Golf Club, Golf Road, Formby Formby Ladies' Golf Club received a five star rating after an inspection on February 18, 2025. | Google Street View

3 . Little Sparks Southport, Botanic Road, Southport Little Sparks Southport received a five star rating after an inspection on February 18, 2025. | Google Street View

4 . Mr Chips, Preston New Road, Southport Mr Chips received a five star rating after an inspection on February 17, 2025. | Google Street View