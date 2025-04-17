A chippy tea is a popular choice for many over the weekend but, it’s even more popular on Good Friday. Many people across the country opt for a tasty fish and chips on the Christian holiday, due to the tradition of abstaining from meat.

With this in mind, we have combined reader recommendations and Tripadvisor reviews to create a definitive guide to the the best chippies in Liverpool and Merseyside - perfect for fish and chips this Good Friday.

In no particular order, here are 21 of Merseyside’s top recommended fish and chip shops. Let us know your favourite chippy in the comments section.

1 . Pisces, Heswall Pisces, Heswall. | Pisces

2 . Portland's Fish and Chips, Liverpool Portland's Fish and Chips, Liverpool. | Portland's Fish and Chips

3 . The Good Catch, Formby The Good Catch, Formby. | The Good Catch

4 . Yanni’s Traditional Fish and Chips, Liverpool Yanni’s Traditional Fish and Chips, Liverpool. | Google Street View