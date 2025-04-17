21 best fish and chip shops in Liverpool and Merseyside you need to try this Good Friday

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST

These fish and chip shops in Merseyside have impressed customers.

A chippy tea is a popular choice for many over the weekend but, it’s even more popular on Good Friday. Many people across the country opt for a tasty fish and chips on the Christian holiday, due to the tradition of abstaining from meat.

With this in mind, we have combined reader recommendations and Tripadvisor reviews to create a definitive guide to the the best chippies in Liverpool and Merseyside - perfect for fish and chips this Good Friday.

In no particular order, here are 21 of Merseyside’s top recommended fish and chip shops. Let us know your favourite chippy in the comments section.

Pisces, Heswall.

1. Pisces, Heswall

Pisces, Heswall. | Pisces

Portland's Fish and Chips, Liverpool.

2. Portland's Fish and Chips, Liverpool

Portland's Fish and Chips, Liverpool. | Portland's Fish and Chips

The Good Catch, Formby.

3. The Good Catch, Formby

The Good Catch, Formby. | The Good Catch

Yanni’s Traditional Fish and Chips, Liverpool.

4. Yanni’s Traditional Fish and Chips, Liverpool

Yanni’s Traditional Fish and Chips, Liverpool. | Google Street View

