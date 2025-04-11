28 Liverpool restaurants, takeaways and cafes in Liverpool currently have zero star food hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

The rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found during the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

Below are all of the Liverpool restaurants, takeaways, cafes, pubs and bars that currently hold a zero star food hygiene rating. Please note, the score provides a snapshot of the hygiene found by inspectors on the date of the inspection. Venues which have permanently closed have not been included.

1 . Alan's Kitchen, Prescot Road, Liverpool L7 0LA Alan's Kitchen was given a zero star food hygiene rating following an inspection on October 23, 2024. | Google

2 . Albert's Schenke, Hanover Street, Liverpool L1 4AA Albert's Schenke was given a zero star food hygiene rating following an inspection on January 14, 2025. | Google Street View

3 . Bamboo, Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4HY Bamboo was given a zero star food hygiene rating following an inspection on February 26, 2025. | FSA Photo: FSA

4 . Bavette Steak House, Allerton Road, Liverpool L25 7RE Bavette Steak House was given a zero star food hygiene rating following an inspection on October 15, 2024. | Google Street View