Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST

Discover the 28 Liverpool restaurants, takeaways and cafes currently rated zero stars for food hygiene, according to the Food Standards Agency.

The rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found during the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

Below are all of the Liverpool restaurants, takeaways, cafes, pubs and bars that currently hold a zero star food hygiene rating. Please note, the score provides a snapshot of the hygiene found by inspectors on the date of the inspection. Venues which have permanently closed have not been included.

Alan's Kitchen was given a zero star food hygiene rating following an inspection on October 23, 2024.

1. Alan's Kitchen, Prescot Road, Liverpool L7 0LA

Alan's Kitchen was given a zero star food hygiene rating following an inspection on October 23, 2024. | Google

Albert's Schenke was given a zero star food hygiene rating following an inspection on January 14, 2025.

2. Albert's Schenke, Hanover Street, Liverpool L1 4AA

Albert's Schenke was given a zero star food hygiene rating following an inspection on January 14, 2025. | Google Street View

Bamboo was given a zero star food hygiene rating following an inspection on February 26, 2025.

3. Bamboo, Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4HY

Bamboo was given a zero star food hygiene rating following an inspection on February 26, 2025. | FSA Photo: FSA

Bavette Steak House was given a zero star food hygiene rating following an inspection on October 15, 2024.

4. Bavette Steak House, Allerton Road, Liverpool L25 7RE

Bavette Steak House was given a zero star food hygiene rating following an inspection on October 15, 2024. | Google Street View

