28 Liverpool restaurants, takeaways and cafes in Liverpool currently have zero star food hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency website.
The rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found during the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.
Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.
Below are all of the Liverpool restaurants, takeaways, cafes, pubs and bars that currently hold a zero star food hygiene rating. Please note, the score provides a snapshot of the hygiene found by inspectors on the date of the inspection. Venues which have permanently closed have not been included.
