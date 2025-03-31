37 Wirral businesses have been given new food hygiene ratings, including 18 scores of five out of five, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

The latest rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food , how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website. Each venue was visited in either December 2024 or January/February/March 2025. Information is correct as of March 31, 2025.

Take a look below to see how your local restaurants fared. Please note, businesses which are permanently closed or could not be identified have not been included.

1 . A&K Football and Education Community Club CIC, Our Ladys Parish Hall, Park Road North, Birkenhead A&K Football and Education Community Club CIC received a five star rating after an inspection on March 21, 2025. | Victoria Jones

2 . Silver Dragon, 14 Wheatland Lane, Seacombe Silver Dragon received a five out of five star rating after an inspection on March 19, 2025. | Google

3 . KC @ The Woodhouse, Wallasey Village, Wallasey KC @ The Woodhouse received a five star rating after an inspection on January 20, 2025. | Google Street View