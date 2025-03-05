47 Liverpool businesses have been given new food hygiene ratings, including nine scores of zero, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

The latest rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food , how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website and were visited by inspectors in January and February. Information is correct as of March 5, 2025. Take a look below to see how your local restaurants fared. Please note, businesses which are permanently closed or could not be identified have not been included.

1 . Hot N Tender, 39 Leece Street, Liverpool L1 2TR Hot N Tender received a five star rating after an inspection on February 12, 2025. | Google Street View

2 . Costa Coffee, 137 Sefton Street, Liverpool L8 5SN Costa Coffee received a five star rating after an inspection on February 5, 2025. | Google Street View

3 . Wagamama, New Mersey Retail Park, Liverpool L24 8QB Wagamama received a five star rating after an inspection on February 4, 2025. | Google