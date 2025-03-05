47 Liverpool restaurants, takeaways and bars receive new food hygiene ratings - nine score zero

Published 5th Mar 2025

The latest food hygiene ratings for 47 Liverpool restaurants, takeaways, and bars have been published, with nine scoring the lowest possible rating of zero.

47 Liverpool businesses have been given new food hygiene ratings, including nine scores of zero, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

The latest rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website and were visited by inspectors in January and February. Information is correct as of March 5, 2025. Take a look below to see how your local restaurants fared. Please note, businesses which are permanently closed or could not be identified have not been included.

Hot N Tender received a five star rating after an inspection on February 12, 2025.

1. Hot N Tender, 39 Leece Street, Liverpool L1 2TR

Hot N Tender received a five star rating after an inspection on February 12, 2025. | Google Street View

Costa Coffee received a five star rating after an inspection on February 5, 2025.

2. Costa Coffee, 137 Sefton Street, Liverpool L8 5SN

Costa Coffee received a five star rating after an inspection on February 5, 2025. | Google Street View

Wagamama received a five star rating after an inspection on February 4, 2025.

3. Wagamama, New Mersey Retail Park, Liverpool L24 8QB

Wagamama received a five star rating after an inspection on February 4, 2025. | Google

Sefton Arms received a five star rating following an inspection on January 29, 2025.

4. Sefton Arms, 1 Mill Lane, Liverpool L12 7HX

Sefton Arms received a five star rating following an inspection on January 29, 2025. | Google Street View

