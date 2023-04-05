7 Liverpool restaurants and bars recommended by celebrity chefs and food critics

Famous food critics and chefs love to come and try food at restaurants in and around Liverpool so here are seven recommendations from the likes of Jay Rayner, Tom Parker Bowles, Nigella Lawson and Olly Smith.
Liverpool is home to a range of incredible restaurants, bars and cafes, loved by locals and even recommended by famous food critics and chefs.
Not all of their recommendations are Michelin-starred restaurants either. The restaurants they have reviewed are suitable for a variety of budgets and tastes, ranging from a family-run bakehouse to fine dining.
So, here are seven eateries in and around Liverpool, recommended by famous foodies.
1. MARAY - Jay Rayner
Popular small plates restaurant MARAY rose to fame after Jay Rayner praised its food. He said: “The falafel at Maray, made from scratch every day, is a marvellous thing: crisp outside, puffing a sweet nuttiness from inside as you break them open." Photo: MARAY
2. Philharmonic Dining Rooms - Tom Parker Bowles and Olly Smith
This pair of iconic food critics named the Philharmonic Dining Rooms as one of the ‘cosiest pubs in Britain’ and said, “Roaring fire, comfy nooks to dwell in, ideally dogs welcome, great grub and a carefully chosen gathering of ales and wines.” Photo: Philharmonic Dining Rooms/Nicholson’s Pubs
3. Burnt Truffle - Lisa Markwell
Journalist and food critic, Lisa Markwell visited Burnt Truffle in Heswall and had high praise. She said: “A starter of flamed mackerel and tartare with kohlrabi, capers and samphire arrives – and it is exactly what it says on the tin, and a harmonious, refined assembly." Photo: Burnt Truffle
4. Röski - Jay Rayner
The Observer’s food critic Jay Rayner had high praise for Röski, which he described as “note perfect” and said, “use any excuse to eat here." Photo: Röski