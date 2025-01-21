Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Italian food is one of the most popular cuisines in the UK

Italian chain restaurants are offering January deals

Deals include £1 meals, 25% off and more

While some may still be recovering from the financial strain of Christmas, we are looking for ways to save money.

One thing that we might not want to sacrifice in a bid to save money is a visit to our favourite Italian restaurant to enjoy some delicious pizza, pasta and more.

However, many incredible Italian chain restaurants are currently offering some exciting deals from £1 meals to 25% off.

Check out seven of the best Italian restaurant deals on offer right now.

ASK Italian

ASK Italian has three deals on offer to customers right now. Its first deal is ‘Adults Eat for £1’. The deal is valid Sunday to Friday until January 31. To redeem, an adult meal must be purchased at full price. Other deals include ‘Friendsday Wednesday’ where you can get a free sharing starter of Dough Bites when two adult mains are purchased - only on Wednesdays. Ask Italian is also offering a free garlic bread throughout January. For more information and to sign up, please visit the Ask Italian website.

7 of the best Italian restaurant deals on offer right now (Photo: BillionPhotos.com - stock.adobe.) | BillionPhotos.com - stock.adobe.

Frankie & Benny’s

Frankie & Benny’s is offering ‘Frankie’s Fivers’ this January, where you can purchase a meal for only £5. The restaurant is also offering a new set lunch menu for only £9.95. For more information, please visit Frankie & Benny’s website.

Prezzo

Prezzo is offering a January deal of buying one main for full price to get another for only £1. The mains available are pizzas and pasta, and the deal will run until January 30. Prezzo is also offering 25% off all food until April. For more information, visit the Prezzo website.

Bella Italia

Bella Italia is offering a pasta dish for only £5. The deal will run until January 25. The restaurant also offers a ‘Kids Eat for £1’ from Sunday to Wednesday, and free on Thursdays. Visit the Bella Italia website for more information.

Zizzi

Zizzi is offering 50% off main meals in January. To redeem, you must be a member of Zizzi’s Zillionaire’s Club. The deal is available from 5pm, Sunday to Friday. For more information, visit the Zizzi website.

Pizza Express

Pizza Express is offering a Classic or Leggera pizza for only £1, when one is purchased at full price. The deal will run until January 30. For more information, visit the Pizza Express website.

Piccolino

Piccolino is offering 25% off all food on its a la carte menu throughout January. To redeem, you must be a member of Club IR. Black and Diamond members will receive 30% off. For more information, visit the Piccolino website.

